Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu has collected $4.65 million at the overseas box-office in the first week and gone on to become the highest grossing Telugu film of 2018 in the international markets.

Bharat Ane Nenu was released in 520 locations across 45 foreign markets April 20. It is the highest number for a non-Baahubali Telugu film and it was mainly due to the massive hype generated by its promos and huge fan following of Mahesh Babu in the international markets.

The Koratala Siva-directed political drama opened to a good response and was successful in striking the chord with film-goers in various foreign countries. Bharat Ane Nenu has collected over $3.4 million at the overseas box office in the first weekend. It is the biggest number film for a film starring Mahesh Babu.

The Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani starrer witnessed a huge drop on Monday and it continued to dip on the following weekdays. Bharat Ane Nenu is estimated to have collected $1.25 million at the overseas box office on the weekdays. Its international total collection has reached $4.65 million (Rs 31.04 crore) in the (seven days) first week.

Great India Films, which has distributed it in the international markets, tweeted, "#BharatAneNenu Overseas Gross: North America $3015K (Incl Non Reported) Aust + Nzl -$535K Europe & UK - $350K Afric, Malaysia , Sing (2days) & Rest - $150K GCC - $600K Total $4.65Mill ( Rs 31.06 Crores approx.) Thanks to @sivakoratala @urstrulyMahesh @DVVEnts (sic)."

Great India Films reportedly acquired the overseas theatrical rights of Bharat Ane Nenu for a whopping price of Rs 18.20 crore. The movie is estimated to have earned over Rs 15 crore for the distributors in its opening week. The film is expected to recover the rest of their investments in its second week also fetch them some amount of profit.

However, Bharat Ane Nenu has emerged as the highest grossing movie for Mahesh Babu at the overseas box office in just one week. The movie has also become the fourth all-time highest grossing Telugu movie in the international markets, after Rangasthalam and the Baahubali movies.