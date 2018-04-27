Superstar Mahesh Babu, who is basking in on the success of Koratala Siva's Bharat Ane Nenu, is all thrilled over having his wax statue at Madame Tussauds museum and also promoting handloom products.

Mahesh Babu apparently appeared for the look test for his wax statue. The actor took to Twitter late Thursday to confirm the news and share his excitement.

Besides sharing a look test photo, Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Super happy to be a part of the prestigious Madame Tussauds :) :) Thanks to the team of artists for their attention to detail. Incredible!"

Thanks to the team of artists for their attention to detail. Incredible! pic.twitter.com/fyZHlxJE6k — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 26, 2018

Recently, Madam Tussauds had honored Baahubali star Prabhas by installing his statue at the museum. He is the first Telugu actor to have this honor. Now, Mahesh Babu has become the second Tollywood star to receive the honor. It is great news for his fans, who kept circulating his photo, making it go viral on social media.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu has joined hands with Telangana IT minister KTR aka KT Rama Rao to promote handloom products. Mahesh Babu recently flaunted handloom product in an interaction with KTR.

Mahesh Babu had tweeted, "Been receiving lot of compliments for the shirt I wore at our special program.Thanks @KTRTRS for introducing me to handlooms. The fabric is cool, comfortable and stylish..Totally goes with my personality :) :)."

Been receiving lot of compliments for the shirt I wore at our special program.Thanks @KTRTRS for introducing me to handlooms. The fabric is cool, comfortable and stylish..Totally goes with my personality :) :) ?? pic.twitter.com/7HJb2PwzXC — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 26, 2018

In reply, KTR wrote, "Handlooms promotion has been a cause close to my heart. Many Thanks to you and @sivakoratala for extending support Hope you'll continue to showcase these stylish, cool and comfortable handloom clothes in your future movies too #WearHandloom."

Bharat Ane Nenu has made a record-breaking collection at the US box office in the first week and become another blockbuster success for Mahesh Babu after Srimanthudu. He is busy touring Vijayawada to thank the film-goers for making the movie a super hit.