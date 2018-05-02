Ram Charan's Rangasthalam has registered two non-Baahubali records with its collection crossing the $3.5 million mark in the US, the Rs 200 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office in 33 days.

With each passing week, its screen count has been reduced by the new releases, but its collection has been going strong at the worldwide box office. Many predicted that its dream run would be halted by Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu. However, Rangasthalam continues to keep the cash registers ringing at the ticket counters around the world and has registered a decent collection at the worldwide box office in its fourth week.

Rangasthalam collected approximately Rs 195 crore gross at the worldwide box office in four weeks. The movie needed to collect Rs 5 crore gross to surpass Rs 200 crore mark. Mega mania does not seem to die down any time soon, as the Ram Charan starrer has continued to fare well in the fifth week too.

Rangasthalam collected over Rs 5 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its fifth weekend, taking its 31-day total collection beyond Rs 200 crore gross mark. It has become the only non-Baahubali Telugu movie to achieve this feat.

Vamsi Kaka, the publicist for Rangasthalam, tweeted on April 30, "Mega Powerstar Ram Charan's #Rangasthalam is the first Non Baahubali film to gross 200 crores and the dream run continues. #200CrGrossRangasthalam."

On the other hand, Rangasthalam grossed $3,482,000 at the US box office in four weeks it is the non-Baahubali highest grossing Telugu movie in the country. Many were curious to know whether the movie will collect $18,000 to surpass $3.5 million mark at the US box office.

Rangasthalam has raked in these much-needed numbers in five days of its fifth week, taking its 33-day total collection beyond the $3.5 million mark at the US box office. Vamsi Kaka tweeted on May 2, "Another milestone for Mega Powerstar Ram Charan & Samantha's Blockbuster #Rangasthalam , as the film surpassed $3.5 Million mark in the USA."

Rangasthalam is estimated to have earned Rs 117 crore for its global distributors, who shelled out Rs 80 crore on its worldwide theatrical rights. Besides recovering their investments, the Koratala Siva-directed political drama has earned them 46 percent profit.