Director Vakkantam Vamsi's Telugu movie Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India (NSNI) starring Allu Arjun and Anu Emmanuel has received positive reviews and good ratings from the audience.

Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India is a high-octane action film with a good dose of romance and family drama. Debutante director Vakkantam Vamsi has written the script and dialogues for the movie, which is produced by Shirisha and Sridhar Lagadapati under the banner Ramalakshmi Cine Creations. The flick has been censored with a U/A certificate and its runtime is 2.48 hours.

Naa Peru Surya story: Surya (Allu Arjun) is an Indian Army officer who has serious anger management issues. He loses his job after killing a criminal in anger. He is in love with a girl (Anu Emmanuel) and his anger costs him his love life. But he is focused and his love for the nation is undying. What happens to Surya? Does he manage to control his anger? Answers to these questions form the crux of the story.

Analysis: There is nothing great about the story of Naa Peru Surya, but the screenplay is good. The director has weaved some interesting twists with some commercial ingredients that make it an exciting film for all and can be watched along with family. The movie is engaging and entertaining from the beginning till the end.

Performance: Allu Arjun has delivered an electrifying performance, which is the highlight of Naa Peru Surya. His raw and real look, intensity in action and dialogue delivery are sure to leave you mesmerised. Anu Emmanuel mpresses with her glamour and chemistry with Bunny, say the audience.

Arjun Sarja, Boman Irani, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore, Charuhasan, Elli Avram, Nadhiya, Sarathkumar and Pradeep Rawat have done justice to their respective roles and they are also among the assets of Naa Peru Surya.

Technical: Naa Peru Surya has a brilliant production value. Vishal-Shekhar's songs and stunning background score, Rajeev Ravi's cinematography, action choreography, art direction and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, say the film goers.

Naa Peru Surya (NSNI) review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read audiences' response.

Umair Sandhu‏ @sandhumerry

EXCLUSIVE First Review #NaaPeruSuryaNaaIlluIndia from UAE ! Paisa Vasool Entertainer all the way. @alluarjun gave Top Notch Performance & He Steals the Show all the way. Terrific Action Stunts, Direction & Rocking Music !! Go for it ! 3.5*/5*

Lab Reports‏ @Inside_Infos

Content : Average - AboveAverage No biggies slated for release in near, should help to make it as hit status at box-office #NaaPeruSuryaNaaIlluIndia

Watch Naa Peru Surya official trailer here: