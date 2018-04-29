Mega power star Ram Charan will be the chief guest at the pre-release event of stylish star Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India (NSNI), which will be live streamed on YouTube from 5 pm on Sunday.

Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India is an action-packed intense patriotic drama, which has been written directed by Vakkantham Vamsi. Allu Arjun is seen playing Indian Army officer Sury, who has serious anger management issues. It is the next most awaited summer release after Rangasthalam and Bharat Ane Nenu and Bunny's intense look and performance featured in its promos have created a lot of curiosity about the film.

The film unit has recently completed its production and Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India has been certified with U/A by the censors board. The movie is gearing to be released in the cinema halls across the globe on May 4. The makers have already kick-started its promotion and they are holding a grand pre-release event as a part of its publicity.

The pre-release function of Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India will be held at the Gachibowli Stadium and thousands of Allu Arjun's fans are expected to attend this event. PRO Vamsi Kaka tweeted, "Pre Release Event of Stylish Star @alluarjun's #NaaPeruSurya Today From 5 PM onwards. Mega Power Star #RamCharan will grace the event as a chief guest."

The pre-release event of Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India will be live streamed on YouTube channels of RamaLakshmi Cine Creations and Aditya Music. It is aired live on some TV channels. Ramesh Bala tweeted, MEGA Event #NaaPeruSurya pre release will be LIVE on @zeecinemalu @NtvTeluguNews @sakshinews @V6News Also U can watch the event feed on @hmtvlive, I news, E TV news and 10 TV.. 8 channels."

However, the makers released the trailer of Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India on YouTube on April 28. Its trailer has struck a chord with the audiences and made them wait desperately for its release in the theatres. It has received a fantastic response from not film goers, but also celebs and critics, who shared their views on Twitter.

Taran Adarsh: This trailer packs a SOLID PUNCH... Trailer of the next biggie #NaaPeruSurya... Stars Allu Arjun... 4 May 2018 release in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam... Link:

Director Vi Anand: "Intense, gritty and raw. Suave looking @alluarjun sir nails it to perfection. Looking forward to May 4. All the best to the entire #NaaPeruSurya team!"

SKN aka Srinivas: Just watched Mindblowing powerful explosive impact #NaaPeruSurya Trailer, Atttttttttttttt Goosebumps May 4th na theaters Daddarillipovatam khayam #Stylishstar career best performance #NSNITrailer