Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India's (NSNI) theatrical, satellite and other rights were sold for a good price but it failed to beat the pre-release business record of Rangasthalam.

Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India is the next big-ticket summer release after Rangasthalam and Bharat Ane Nenu. Its teaser, songs, posters, and trailer have received a massive response, which is almost equal to that of the two other movies. The hype surrounding the movie had generated huge demand for its theatrical, music, satellite and digital rights.

Having completed its production and censor formalities, Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India is scheduled for grand worldwide release on May 4. The latest we hear is that the makers of the movie have already sealed the deal on all the rights and the movie has fetched very good prices for them.

Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India has earned Rs 75 crore for the producers from the sale of its worldwide theatrical rights. Though the price is good the movie has failed to beat the record of Allu Arjun's last outing DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham, which fetched Rs 77.80 crore from its global distribution rights.

DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham has done a fantastic collection at the worldwide box office, but it had failed to recover the investments of distributors in some areas. After reviewing Allu Arjun's fan following and craze in those areas, the makers might have played it safe and reduced the prices of theatrical rights in those regions, opine the experts from the industry.

Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India has reportedly fetched Rs 24.50 crore from satellite and Hindi dubbing rights and Rs 3.50 crore for music and other rights. These are the highest prices for the non-theatrical rights of a film starring Allu Arjun. The movie beat the record of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham.

Made on a budget of Rs 60 crore, Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India is estimated to have fetched Rs 103 crore for its producers in its pre-release business. It has smashed the record of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham, which earned 100.80 crore in pre-release business.

Allu Arjun has been riding high with back-to-back hits like Race Gurram, S/O Satyamurthy, Sarrainodu and Duvvada Jagannadham. When compared to Ram Charan's recent success graph, Bunny leads the race, which is making everyone think Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India will beat Rangasthalam. But the film has failed to beat the latter's pre-release business record.

Here are the prices of various rights of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham, Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India and Rangasthalam. These numbers are based on various reports and they may not match with the actual figures. All the numbers are in crore rupees.