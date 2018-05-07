Naa Peru Surya 3-day box-office collection: NSNI crosses Rs 85 crore worldwide

Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India (NSNI/NPS) has crossed Rs 85 crore mark at the worldwide box office in three days and has beaten the first weekend collection record of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham.

Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India is the third big-ticket summer release after Rangasthalam and Bharat Ane Nenu and its promos had increased viewers' curiosity and expectations. The hype surrounding the film saw its makers sell its theatrical at high prices and it also helped the movie register decent advance booking for its opening weekend. Trade experts predicted that it would start with a bang.

As predicted, the Vakkantham Vamsi-directed film opened to fantastic opening with an average occupancy of 75 percent in the theatres across the globe on Friday. Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India ran to packed houses in many centers across south India on its first day and made decent business at the worldwide box office.

Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India collected Rs 40 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day and earned Rs 22 crore for its global distributors. The movie shattered the record of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham to become the biggest opener for stylish star Allu Arjun.

The Allu Arjun and Anu Emmanuel starrer received mixed response, but it managed to face well at the ticket counters across the globe on Saturday and Sunday. As per early estimates, Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India collected Rs 85 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the (three days) first weekend.

Made on a budget of Rs 55 crore, Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India fetched over Rs 75 crore for its producers from the sale of its global theatrical rights. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 44.02 crore for its distributors in in the first weekend. The film has recovered 60 percent of their investment in three days and is expected to return remaining amount by the end of its opening week.

Here are area-wise theatrical rights price and distributors' earnings. These are estimated numbers and they may not match with the actual numbers. All the numbers are in Rs and crore.