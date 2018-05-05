Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India (NSNI) has made decent collection at the worldwide box office on the first day, but it has failed to beat the opening record of Allu Arjun's DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham.

Before its release, Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India had huge hype and promotion, which helped the makers sell its theatrical rights at a fancy price of Rs 75 crore, which was highest amount for a film starring Allu Arjun. The distributors released the movie in a large number of cinema halls and it became the biggest release for the stylish star. The hype also helped the movie get good opening.

After seeing these factors, the trade analysts in the film industry predicted that Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India would start with a bang and become the biggest opener for Allu Arjun, beating the records of his previous films.

Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India opened to fantastic response in the US premieres on Thursday. Its first screening began at 5.00 am on Friday in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The movie witnessed fantastic response with most the cinema halls running to packed houses that too in the screening of wee hours.

Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India registered very good occupancy not just in Telugu states, but also in neighboring states like Karnakata, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and north India. The movie witnessed 100 percent occupancy in many centers across India and overseas in the morning shows. The film went on to record the same kind of response in the afternoon and evening shows on its opening day.

The makers/distributors are yet to reveal its opening day collection. If we are to go by the early estimates, Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India has collected approximately over Rs 30 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. But it has failed to beat the record of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham, which was the biggest opener for Allu Arjun with its collection of Rs 34 crore gross.

Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India estimated to have earned over Rs 20 crore for its global distributors on the first day. Here are area-wise theatrical rights price and distributors' earnings. These are estimated numbers and they may not match with the actual numbers. All the numbers are in Rs and crore.