Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has released the crop insurance claims to the tune of Rs.596.4 crore, pertaining to Rabi 2018-19, benefiting 5,94,005 farmers across the state.

While CMs in other states of India are struggling to handle the situation of the novel Covid-19 pandemic, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seems to be braving these tough times effortlessly. The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh has been offering generous freebies to the people across the state for the last few days.

On June 24, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a new welfare scheme YSR Kapu Nestham, which extends financial support of Rs 15,000 each to 2.36 lakh beneficiaries from the women of Kapu community for 5 years. Two days later, the AP CM has released insurance claims of Rs 596.4 crore, benefiting 5.94 lakh farmers across the state.

CMO Andhra Pradesh tweeted the video of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy releasing the insurance claim and wrote, "Hon'ble CM @ysjagan released crop insurance claims to a tune of Rs.596.4 Cr pertaining to Rabi 2018-19, benefiting 5,94,005 farmers across the state, notably helping them during the tough times of #COVID19. The amount was directly credited into the bank accounts of beneficiaries."

Andhra Pradesh stands at 11th rank in the COVID19 state-wise status in India with a total of 10884 of which 4988 cases cured/discharged. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials on June 23 to conduct comprehensive COVID-19 screenings and tests covering all households in the state within 90 days. It is the highest aim any other state in the country has undertaken so far.