With Polavaram project nearing its completion, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has summoned the officials today to complete six major irrigation projects in the state in 2020.

Avuku Tunnel 2, Valigonda, Nellore Barrage, Sangam Barrage and Vamsadhara-Nagavali linkages are the six major irrigation projects, which were prioritised by the YCP (YSR Congress Party) government. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has consistently been keeping a track of the construction works of these prestigious projects.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting to review the construction works of these major irrigation projects at his camp office Vijaywada today (June 25). This meeting was attended by Minister of Water Resources Anil Kumar, Chief Secretary of AP Neelam Sahni, Special Chief Secretary of Water Resources Adityanath Das and others.

Talking to officials, the Chief Minister ordered the authorities to complete the projects within the stipulated time. CM Sri Yayas Jagan reviewed the works of 6 major irrigation projects at the camp office. After seeing the report, the CM ordered that officials complete them this year. He instructed them that it is mandatory to ensure that all work is completed projects within the stipulated time.

Andhra Pradesh is a riverine state with 40 rivers including Godavari, Krishna, Vamsadhara, Nagavali and Pennar. In the manifesto, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has promised to complete six major irrigation projects. The main objective of these projects would be to create irrigation potential in the drought-prone areas, upland areas and to enhance the agriculture productivity per unit of water.

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh is striving hard to live up to his promise. He recently reviewed the work of the Polavaram project, which began in 2004 and expected to be completed soon. With this, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is shifting his focus on completing six major irrigation projects by the end of the year.