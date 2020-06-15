K Anil Kumar Yadav, the Minister for Water Resources, has launched a counter-attack against former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh for supporting Prabhakar Reddy.

TDP leader JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son JC Asmith Reddy were arrested by the Anantapur police in connection with the illicit conversion of banned vehicles of BS-III emission standards into BS-IV by forging documents. N Chandrababu Naidu hosted a candlelight rally standing up for the TDP leader, who is accused of corruption.

On the other hand, Nara Lokesh visited Tadipatri to pacify the family members of JC Prabhakar Reddy. Later, CBN's son spoke to the reporters and condemned the YCP-led government and warned AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy against targeting his party leader. He said, "We are noting down everything and we will pay back to the ruling party with an interest."

K Anil Kumar Yadav held a press conference here on Monday to respond to the TDP leaders' claims. The Minister for Water Resources alleged that Chandrababu Naidu turned his welfare schemes into scams during his TDP rule. Now, he is getting frustrated over the arrest of his party leaders. He also said that both father and son are trying to save the TDP leaders, who are accused of corruption.

In a war of words, Anil Kumar slammed Nara Lokesh, saying that there is no future for the TDP in the state. "There is no future for TDP in the State and asked who would pay back with interest? Instead of taking responsibility for the scams that took place in their government, TDP members are playing caste politics by provoking BCs," a popular English quoted the Minister saying at the press conference.

Anil Kumar added, "There is no separate law for BCs and OCs. It is shameful of Naidu and Lokesh standing by the accused who was charged with Rs 150 crore scam dealing with employees health, while the other was plying buses with forged documents. It is Naidu who had asked to prove the corruption charges and the State government is conducting investigation, wherein facts are being unveiled."