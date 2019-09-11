Live

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh have been placed under house arrest on Wednesday (September 11) morning. Ahead of TDP's 'Chalo Atmakur' rally against the YSR Congress Party, Naidu and several other leaders of the TDP have also been put under preventive detention.

Following his arrest, Naidu sat on a hunger strike at around 8 am and will reportedly continue till 8 pm to protest against the said move. The protest rally was called by the TDP over alleged attacks on party workers by the ruling YSR Congress Party of Jagan Reddy.

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Narasaraopeta, Sattenapalle, Palnadu and Gurajala. Many party leaders and workers who were on their way to the former Chief Minister's residence were stopped by police and taken into preventive custody. Stay tuned with ibtimes.co.in to get live updates about the development of Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party.

Live Updates