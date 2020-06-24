Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a new welfare scheme YSR Kapu Nestham, which extends financial support of Rs 15,000 each to 2.36 lakh beneficiaries for three years.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the scheme YSR Kapu Nestham at his camp office today (June 24). The AP CM said that his government has implemented several schemes and programmes, through which 3.98 crore people have been financed over Rs 43,000 crore during the 13-month period. The government promised an average of Rs 400 crore annually and has paid Rs 4,770 crore to Kapu within a year.

Talking about the YSR Kapu Nestham, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the govt has aimed to financially empower 45 to 60-year-old women belonging to Kapu, Balija, Telaga Vontari and sub-communities. Financial assistance of Rs.75,000/-at the rate of Rs.15,000/- per annum will be given to them to enhance their livelihood opportunities and living standards for the next five years.

Eligibility criteria

The YCP government has set some eligibility criteria for the women belonging to the above-mentioned communities to avail the benefits of the scheme - YSR Kapu Nestham. The following are some of the eligibility criteria

Women belonging to Kapu community and aged between 45 to 60 years are eligible.

Total family income should be less than Rs. 10,000 per month in rural areas and Rs. 12,000/- per month in urban areas.

Total land holding of the family should be less than 3 acres of wetland or 10 acres of dry land or 10 acres of both wet and dry land together.

No family member should be Government employee or pensioner

Family should not own 4 wheeler (Taxi, Auto, Tractors Exempted)

No family member should pay income tax.

In urban areas family who owns no property or less than 750 ft built-up area.

Documents Required

Women need to keep the following documents ready while applying for the YSR Kapu Nestham Scheme.

Aadhar Card Cast Certificate Date of Birth Certificate (DOB) Income Certificate Bank Account/ Pass Book Residential Proofs Required Kapu Nestham Application Form Passport Size Photos Ration Card Education Qualification Certificate

How to apply for the YSR Kapu Nestham Scheme online?

The application procedure for the scheme are as follows in a step-by-step guide:-

Step 1: Click on the Official Website here.

Step 2: Click on the download tab on the homepage

Step 3: Download of farms of series of schemes will be displayed dropdown

Step 4: Click on the download the application form of the YSR Kapu Nestham Scheme

Step 5: Click on save the application form

Step 6: Fill in all the necessary details in the application form

Step 7: Attach all the required documents (mentioned above)

Step 8: Submit the application form