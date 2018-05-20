Billboard Music Awards 2018 is upon us. This year the ceremony will be held in MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20.

With several performances line-up from all the top musicians, this Sunday will bring you some sheer entertainment and also you will get to watch your favourite artists picking the spectacular trophy.

But before all the celebrations start, let's take a look at some of the interesting facts.

The 60th music awards will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson. And, she revealed that she has 20 costumes changed lined up during the three-hour broadcast.

This year scheduled performers include John Legend, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran (who will perform via satellite from Dublin, Ireland) and Ariana Grande.

Besides that, BTS will be performing for the first time at the awards event and will also be the first K-Pop Band ever to perform on the show.

Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, and Ed Sheeran are the top 3 nominees dominating this year's award show racked up with 15 nominations each. All three men are competing for categories including – 'Top Artists, Top Song Sales, Top 100 songs among other honours. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who bags the most trophies.

Rapper Drake is up this year with 9 nominations including 'Top Artist' and 'Top Album' amongst others. This year Taylor Swift is nominated in five categories such as 'Top Artist' and 'Top Selling Album'.