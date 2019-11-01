Whistle, the Telugu version of director Atlee's Bigil has made a brilliant collection, at the box office in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/TS) in seven days. It has beaten the first-week business record of Vijay's Sarkar. Vijay and Atlee have a huge fan following in the Telugu states amassed by their previous movies. Hence, the makers of Bigil dubbed and released in Telugu in Whistle. Mahesh Koneru acquired its theatrical rights and released in 700 screens across the Telugu states along with its original version on October 25.

The hype surrounding it helped the movie register decent advance booking. Whistle received a brilliant response at the AP/TS box office on the first day and became the biggest opener for Vijay in the Telugu states. Despite getting mixed response, the Atlee-directed movie went on to make a decent collection in the next three days. But the film witnessed a steep decline in its business on Tuesday and it continued to show drop on Wednesday and Thursday.

Whistle box office collection

Whistle has collected over Rs 14 crore gross at the AP/TS box office in seven days. The movie has shattered the record of Sarkar, which minted around Rs 12.90 crore gross in the Telugu states in its opening week. The film has earned Rs 9.25 crore for its distributors, who invested Rs 10.50 crore on its theatrical rights for the states. It is expected to recover them another Rs 1.25 crore to break the even in the second weekend.

Raghu Nandan Reddy tweeted, "#Whistle is now highest collected film (revenue) in Telugu states for #ThalapathyVijay in Telugu states beating #Sarkar's 8.7 CR share Film collected around 9 CR share & 90% recovered in Week 1 in Telugu states Guntur area & Nellore districts breakeven done #Bigil." However, Bigil is a sports action film, which has been written and directed by Atlee and produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram under the banner AGS Entertainment. Vijay has played the dual roles, while Nayanthara and Jackie Shroff essayed other prominent roles. AR Rahman has composed music for the movie.