Vijay's Bigil has ended its first week on a high note. The movie, which was released on 25 October to coincide with Deepavali festival celebration, has stuck gold in Tamil Nadu and a few other centres in seven days.

The Tamil movie, which was released in over 4000 screens, has cashed in on the extended Deepavali holiday weekend by grossing around Rs 95 crore in its first week in Tamil Nadu. The movie was released to gigantic hype and minted Rs 25.6 crore on the first day itself in its home territory.

Thereafter, the business did not see a significant drop. The good run is expected to continue for a few more days in Tamil Nadu. Similarly, the movie has come up with a brilliant performance in Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra and Telangana.

The Atlee Kumar-directorial has earned Rs 46.45 crore from Karnataka, Kerala and the Telugu-speaking states. The total collection made by Bigil in South India stands at Rs 141.45 crore. From rest of the country, it has collected around Rs 3 crore to take the film's domestic total to Rs 144.45 crore.

Among the overseas centres, Vijay's Bigil has grossed over $1 million (Rs 7+ crore) and over Rs 10 crore in the GCC. The movie has made over Rs 65 crore from the overseas market.

The sports-drama, which has Nayanthara in the female lead, is estimated to have collected around Rs 210 crore at the worldwide box office in its first week.The trade trackers are expecting the flick to easily gross over Rs 250 crore at the worldwide box office.

Note: These are estimated figures by the trade trackers and not the official numbers. The actuals may vary.