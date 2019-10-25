The beauty of the life is in the unexpected and unforeseen developments which could change the course of one's path.The success lies in whether you fight for what you want or accept the reality as it is and the story of Bigil touches upon this topic.

Bigil marks the third union of Vijay with Atlee Kumar after Theri and Mersal. Their first two films were pure commercial entertainers, but this one stands different from their previous flicks as it is a sports drama which also has a message about women empowerment.

Vijay will be seen in two roles (father and son). Rayappan (Vijay) is a gangster and his son Michael aka Bigil is a footballer. In their lives, some unexpected things take place and the son walks on his father's path. And Bigil returns to the sports years later as a coach of a women's football team to fulfil his friend's dream.

He has a daunting task to bring the discipline into the team and lift the spirits of the women. Will he be able to accomplish his mission? The answer to this questions forms the crux of the story.

Vijay's Bigil is a sports drama packed with necessary commercial ingredients. The movie has a lot of comedy, drama and action backed with Vijay's performance, say the viewers who have already watched the film. Nayanthara is equally good and other supporting actors have done justice to their roles.

AR Rahman's music is the biggest strength of the movie with all his songs striking the chords with the viewers. 'Singapenney' and 'Verithanam' are the picks from the album. GK Vishnu's cinematography and the top-class VFX have enhanced the overall quality of the film, claim viewers.

Check out the viewers' response to the flick:

Sidhu: #Verithanam was PHENOMENAL!

One of the best intro numbers for #ThalapathyVijay in a long time.

@dop_gkvishnu hit it outta the park with the RED tone and fabulous cam placements. Such an enjoyable experience seeing it with a packed crowd!

#Bigil Interval: Good going. Starts off with solid celebrations and then moves on to a laid-back mode with the Vijay-Nayan track. #ThalapathyVijay as #Rayappan is the show-stealer here, every moment with him has been great so far!

Ramesh Bala: #Bigil 1st Half : Marana Mass..

#Thalapathy @actorvijay Verithanam..

Intro, songs and action sequences execution will exceed fans expectations..

@arrahman BGM Theri..

This is the best 1st half in any

@Atlee_dir movie..

Bigil Class.. Rayappan and Michael Mass..

Kaushik LM: #Bigil 1st half - #Verithanam visuals will be a benchmark for mass tracks -

@dop_gkvishnu gives a reddish tone which adds to the rage and energy among fans. Super experience.

We see #ThalapathyVijay, the mass entertainer as well as the 'actor'. He holds the show singlehandedly!

#Bigil 1st half - Gets off to a fantastic start with #ThalapathyVijay bringing in all his mass hero charm. Initial part of the film is Sema ragalai - #Verithanam

The star also showcases a very different style of performance as #Rayappan. His looks and mannerisms stand out.