After his much-hyped Dev bombed at the box office, Karthi has teamed up with Lokesh Kanagaraj of Maanagaram fame for Kaithi. It is an action thriller in which Narain plays an important role and this project does not have a female lead.

George Maryan, Ramana, Dheena, Vatsan Chakravarthy, Yogi Babu, Ponvannan and others are in the cast. Sam CS has composed the music, Sathyan Sooryan's cinematography and Philomin Raj's editing.

The story of Kaithi is about Dilli (Karthi), a prisoner. It deals around the convict who is serving his lifetime term and the story that unfolds when he escapes from the jail forms the crux of the story. The tale opens up in a single night and matter of just four hours. Not just cops, there are others who are chasing him which brings a surprise element to the movie.

Hype:

Vijay's Bigil has taken away all the attention away from Kaithi, but the Karthi-starrer has impressed the viewers with its teaser and trailer. Lokesh Kanagaraj had impressed the audience in his first movie and he will team up with Thalapathy in his next flick. This factor would definetely attract the viewers towards the film.

Will it live up to the viewers' expectations? Check it out in the viewers' words below: