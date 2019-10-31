An Atlee Kumar film has got a great opening at the box office again. His Bigil has got a flying start in India and overseas, thereby minting big money in six days. Indeed, Vijay-starrer has found a place in the all-time highest grossing films in Kollywood

Bigil is the third movie of Vijay to reach Rs 200 crore-mark after Mersal and Sarkar. The Thalapathy's movie has shown the signs of becoming one of the biggest hits of his career and now at the eighth place in the highest-grossing films in Kollywood among the movies which are originally made in Kollywood.

The list is headed by Rajinikanth's 2.0 which grossed Rs 625 crore in its lifetime from multiple languages. It is followed by the superstar's movies like Enthiran – The Robot (Rs 289 crore) and Kabali (Rs 286 crore).

Interestingly, the top three positions in the list are occupied by the superstars' films. Vijay's Mersal is in the fourth place by grossing Rs 244 crore, while his Sarkar earned Rs 243 crore in its lifetime.

Shankar's I and Rajinikanth's Petta are in the next two positions by grossing Rs 239+ crore and Rs 222+ crore, respectively. With such a solid start, Bigil is expected to easily enter the list of top five grossing Tamil movies of all-time.

Also, Bigil is now in the 14th place in the all-time top grossing movies in South India. The list is topped by SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, which minted Rs 1800+ crore at the worldwide box office.

Meanwhile, Bigil is unstoppable at the worldwide box office. The film, which has Nayanthara in the female lead, has grossed around Rs 90 crore in Tamil Nadu.