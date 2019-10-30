Thalapathy Vijay has hit his third double century at the worldwide box office. His Bigil has achieved this milestone on Tuesday, 29 October. It means the Atlee Kumar-directorial has taken five days to reach this feat.

The early estimations coming from the trade indicate that Bigil has minted Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office. It his Vijay's third movie to hit the double ton after Mersal in 2017 and Sarkar in 2018.

On the first day, Bigil had grossed around Rs 60 crore at the worldwide box office. The movie grossed over Rs 42 crore to take its two-day total to Rs 102 crore. The collection did not drop to much extent on its third day as it could earn around Rs 40 crore to end its first weekend at Rs 142 crore.

On its fourth day, Bigil raked in Rs 34 crore to breach into Rs 175-crore mark and the sports-drama made a collection of Rs 26 crore on its fifth day to take its total tally to Rs 202 crore in five days.

The major chunk of its revenue has come from Tamil Nadu where it has grossed over Rs 85 crore. It has made a good collection in Karnataka, Kerala and the Telugu-speaking states from where it has raked in over Rs 45 crore.

Tamil Movies in Rs 200-crore Club

2.0

Enthiran

Kabali

Mersal

Sarkar

I

Petta

Notably, Vijay's Bigil has done extremely well in the overseas centres. With such a good start, the movie is expected to breach into Rs 250-crore mark by the end of its second weekend.

Bigil was released in over 3500 screens worldwide on 25 October. The AGS Entertainment-funded film, which has Nayanthara in the female lead, has opened to fairly positive reviews.