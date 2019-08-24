IBTimes India's online survey results show that one of Punarnavi Bhupalam, Ashu Reddy and Himaja Reddy will be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in week 5, while other four nominated contestants remain safe.

Rahul Sipligunj, Himaja Reddy, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Baba Bhaskar, Ashu Reddy, Mahesh Vitta and Siva Jyothi were nominated for the elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in the fifth week. The voting process ended on Friday at midnight. Akkineni Nagarjuna is set to show the doors to one of them on Saturday and Sunday. All the viewers are excited to see who among the seven contestants would be evicted from the show.

IBTimes India conducted an online survey to predict who would be safe inside the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in the fifth week. Our poll ended at 12.30 pm on August 24 and its results are out. Many viewers of this hit TV show took part in our survey and cast their votes to save their favourite contestants inside the house.

The results of IBTimes India survey show that Baba Baskar is the top choice to be safe, as he has got 33.51 per cent of the total vote count. Rahul Sipligunj and Mahesh Vitta have received 20.75 and 10.83 per cent votes, respectively, and they are also out of danger zone. Siva Jyothi, who became safe from the elimination after she became the captain of the house, has garnered 9.48 per cent vote in our poll.

Punarnavi Bhupalam, Ashu Reddy and Himaja Reddy have received 8.15, 8.37 and 8.91 per cent of the total vote count in the IBTimes India survey, respectively. All the three of them are in the danger zone of the elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in week 5. One of them will be evicted from the house this weekend.

Some other websites also conducted polls to find out who would be eliminated from the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in the fifth week. Punarnavi Bhupalam, Ashu Reddy and Himaja Reddy are trailing behind with low per cent of vote share. This confirms that one of them would be out this week.