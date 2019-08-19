Rahul Sipligunj, Himaja Reddy, Baba Bhaskar, Ashu, Mahesh Vitta and Siva Jyothi were nominated from the elimination from the house of Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in the fifth week.

As the fifth Monday episode began, Vithika, Varun and Punarnavi are seen discussing about something. At this juncture, Big boss announced a new strategy for the nomination process. He asked captain Ali Reza to choose four housemates and they have to name one contestants each for the nomination for the elimination from the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in the fifth week.

After disucssing with the inmates, Ali Reza announced the names of Rahul Sipligunj, Vithika Sheru, Himaja Reddy and Baba Bhaskar. Later, Big boss asked other housemates to apply pink colour to the face of two contestants and nominatate them for eviction from Bigg Boss Telugu 3. All of them applied the colour, went inside the confession room and told him the reasons for nominating them.

After hearing from everyone, Big boss announced that Rahul Sipligunj, Himaja Reddy, Baba Bhaskar, Ashu, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Mahesh Vitta and Siva Jyothi were nominated from the elimination from the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in the fifth week. Baba Bashkar is heart-broken over Ali nominating him and Sreemukhi tried to console him.

Audience have two options like missed call and voting on Hotstar app to save their favourite housemates. Here are the steps to save them.

Missed call from Phone

Step 1: Find your favourite Bigg Boss Telugu bontestant missed call number form the below table.

Step 2: Dial it.

Step 3: Give missed call to that number.

Step 4: Your vote is submitted.

Note: Only 10 missed call can be given from one phone number in a week.

Here are the Missed Call Numbers of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestants

No Contestant Number 1 Rahul Sipligunj 8466 996 706 2 Siva Jyothi 8466 996 701 3 Baba Bashkar 8466 996 708 4 Himaja Reddy 8466 996 705 5 Ashu Reddy 8466 996 703 6 Mahesh Vitta 8466 996 712 7 Punarnavi Bhupalam 8466 996 709

Voting on Hotstar App

1 – Download the Hotstar app from Playstore and install it on your smartphone.

2 – Login to the page through your e-mail or Facebook account.

3 – Type Bigg Boss Telugu in the Search bar and press Enter.

4 – Click on the green 'Vote' button below the video

5 - Find the names of the contestants who are facing elimination test this week.

6 - You will get 10 votes per day till Saturday midnight. You can either cast those votes to one person or divide it among the nominated contestants.

7 – One click on any contestant is considered one vote and you have to click ten times to cast 10 votes. Once you click on any contestant and you can take back that vote. You need to decide on who you want to vote for before clicking on anyone.