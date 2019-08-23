The audience is happy with Ali Reza's performance to become a celebrity in Bigg Boss Telugu 3 for a week, but upset with his bad behaviour and heated argument with Mahesh Vitta on Thursday.

Sreemukhi and Baba Bashkar were judges of the task on Bigg Boss Telugu 3 on the Thursday episode and they decide that Varun Sandesh, Ali Reza, Ravikrishna and Mahesh shall compete in the next round.

All of them gave good performances. Ali Reza and Ravikrishna emerged as the finalists of the task and Ali was voted by the housemates as the winner. He became the celebrity of the week and he would be treated as one by others.

Ali Reza, who won everyone's heart with his mono act of a tragic love story, ended up becoming a villain on the same day. In the next task, the housemates were asked to write their complaint about their co-inmate and captain Siva Jyothi was to solve the complaints. During this task, Mahesh complained that Ali disrespects housemates.

Talking about it, Ali Reza said that he was talking to inmates when Mahesh tried to interfere. He warned the latter not to enter their personal talk. He told Mahesh that it is not good behaviour and warned him. Mahesh countered saying that his way of speaking was not right. This led to a heated argument between the two.

When it reached the peak, captain Siva got up, silenced both and said that both of them had issues with their tone and behaviour and they should correct it. But both continued to argue with each other. When she found that she could not solve it, Siva Jyothi asked Ali Reza and Mahesh Vitta to discuss personally and sort it out.

However, the fight between Ali Reza and Mahesh Vitta is creating a lot of buzz on social media with many expressing their displeasure over Ali's behaviour. Here is what the viewers have to say.

P Suman @penchalsuman

Some reason I don't like Ali behavior. @MaheshVitta need to raise voice otherwise he will become bad in #BiggBossTelugu3 those are funny awards, but Ali using that name to do bad @iamnagarjuna should raise this weekend let us see!!! @StarMaa

Aruna vedula karra @Arunaved272

Worst attitude shown by ali today...i thought he was bad mouthed but today when mahesh was defendng himself this fellow was giving worst expressions...he might look good from outside but from inside he is UGLY #BiggBossTelugu3

Ammu @Mannepallisri1

I dont understand hatred for #AliReza .he has right to nomiate. Baba fans saying its silly reason .tell me one task he has taken seriously .if he has to do comedy show not bb. by the way didn't baba nominate anyone till now .weren't his reasons silly ? #BiggBossTelugu3

Chandini @laughaholic95

Yaaaaaa Ali you're not gonna win with this arrogance. The point was that he's disrespectful and he tries to justify that by being more disrespectful...lol the irony. And Punarnavi...girl sit down Man imagine if they were actual celebrities #BiggBossTelugu #BiggBossTelugu3

bigbosslove @bigbosslove2

Mahesh best ananu ... kani Ali looks nastier.. his attitude sucks #BiggBossTelugu3

BB2-Navy @alex77917754

#BiggBossTelugu3 super ali .. Keep that attitude going..

ChandlerBing @unreallyreal_13

Abbaba em barre gontu ra Ali needi #BiggBossTelugu3

Bigboss Fan @Bigbossking3

ali reza gadu chaala cheap ga chustunadu manushulni house lo minimum respect lekunda worst member of the house #BiggBossTelugu3 oka sari nominations lo chudalani undi vedni

Visa Sriram@visasriram

Ali's performance was top notch but attitude sucks #BiggBossTelugu3

Mahesh Faan @__sadhu

Mahesh was right, he tried to explain what baba wanted to say.Ali has lost his cool completely I support mahesa. #BiggBossTelugu3

funnyworld @funnywo43823771

Everyone is supporting Mahesh because Ali is wrong. But Mahesh has always manipulated minds of few people around him to hate the PVVR batch. #BiggBossTelugu3

Kalyani @kalyaniTweetz

Ali's performance was good His behavior is ‍♀️#BiggBossTelugu3

Rahul @Rahulkajuju

Rey #Ali antha manchi performance chesav Kani Ne attitude tho adi antha marchipoyaru andaru... Ila aithe kasram... #BiggBossTelugu3

Swaraj @swaraj991

Ali reza must hold his temper to win the title #BiggBossTelugu3

HONEST BOSS @telugubiggbosss

Ali wasn't being cool while discussing and instigated Mahesh right from the beginning of discussions. Why should Mahesh hide his emotion when he feels he is not wrong? Is Ali being cool to question Mahesh' anger? #BiggBossTelugu3 The fight is not about Mahesh putting pullalu or Sreemukhi intention. You can clearly see how Ali is behaving aggressively. Mahesh point is why should I receive it on my end? Ali Ni ala behave cheyamani kuda Sri ye cheppindha? Mari cool cheyadanki endhuku tried? #BiggBossTelugu3

krishna @krishnas1433

Okay now why is everyone making this "contestants are feeling Mahesh is a country person(thakkuva ga chusthunaru)". Nobody said or felt like that. His actions are wrong, he should've just accepted it and kept shush about it. And ali should've explained it calmly #BiggBossTelugu3

venkatesh @venktesh47

#BiggBossTelugu3 ali sreemukhi eliminate avvali nag made wrong statment on mahesh real ga pullalu pettedhi sreemukhi next punarnavi Inka ee nag aa ali gadni lepadu vadu rechipotunnadu atleast mahesh feelings artham chesukovalsindi i like varun but ali ni support cheyadam bad

@$h0k.. @ashokrajub

@iamnagarjuna basis of nag comments, Ali gadu over action chestunnadu Mahesh mida..nagarjuna Garu malli Ali gadiki warning ivvali..alaney srimukhi ki kuda Rahul vishayam lo over action chestundi..#BiggBossTelugu3

#RRR ᴺᴷᴾ TamilThalaivas @UrsRvs