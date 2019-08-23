The latest promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 shows a heated argument between Baba Bashkar and Himaja, who is seen throwing food and hitting the table with a plate. The audience feels that it must be a part of the -secret task.

This morning, Star Maa released a new promo offering a glimpse upcoming episode of Bigg Boss Telugu to be aired on Friday night. Besides the video, the bosses of the TV channel also tweeted, "Eggs matter lo #BabaBhaskar & #Himaja madhya heated discussion #BiggBossTelugu3 Today at 9:30 PM on @StarMaa."

In this promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 3, Baba Baskar is seen preparing food with few other housemates, while Himaja Reddy eats omelette sitting on the dining table. Baskar teasers her saying, "I doubt her eating omelette." Himaja is angry with his words and she goes to the dustbin and throws omelette in it. She is also seen hitting the kitchen table with the anger and storming out.

Himaja Reddy is also seen bursting into tears and saying, "What is this? He spoke twice about me eating an omelette." In the next scene, she is seen lifting the dustbin and throwing it on the ground. All the inmates are shocked at her behaviour and seen running towards her. In another scene, Baskar is seen telling Sreemukhi, Whatever you do, my character won't change."

This promo has not only shocked the viewers but has also generated a lot of curiosity about the Friday episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Many viewers are busy speculating about this shocking scene inside the house. Most of them feel that it must be a secret task given to either Baskar or Himaja. If it is not the secret task, Himaja would pay a huge price for it and she might even be eliminated from the house.

Here is how the audience responded to the promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 3:

Akash @Akash_SSMB

I think it's going to be a secret task if not then #Himaja will be in danger zone for sure !! #BiggBossTelugu3 #BiggBoss3Telugu

Vij@Y 5umaN @vijay5uman

Feeling hurt and throwing their food can be justified....but throwing everyone's food...hmm that I can't agree with

Mαɳι Rαȥƈαʅ @Mani_Twitzz

I think it's a secret task. If she behaves like this without a task, she will definitely be forced out of the show. #BiggBossTelugu #BiggBossTelugu3

krama9207 @krama9207

Even if it is a secret task, what himaja is doing is completely wrong, enta mandi food lekka badapadutunaru, even biggboss housemates kuda koni sarlu limited food tintunaru,so no matter what from today himaja is going to lose all the respect she gained until now #BiggBossTelugu3

Vijay @vijay78691933

baba master ki kopam teppinchali mission impossible task given to #himaja #BiggBossTelugu3

Captain Fasak @CaptainFasak

She is bursting out it's a good thing. Because she won't repeat the same mistake again. As per her attitude she will analyze everything she did and the situation then will make a stand out of it. Secret task or not secondary but she knows her senses well. #BiggBossTelugu3

Pinky loves vikku @PinkySams

Awwww how sweet baba garu is "yem chesina sare na character mathram maradhu" see how confident he is.He was on point.I'm gud for gud Bab for bad but I won't change for others I'm whom I'm its my character.We love u & ur character so much master.respect increased #BiggBossTelugu3

(`◕‿◕´) (`◕‿◕´) @proud_2beIndian

Rey BB, Ninna night nunchi andaru #Himaja ni psycho,moody, arrogant ani evevo antunnaru.. Idhi secret task ayyundali neekundi ra roi.. #BiggBossTelugu3 #biggbosstelugu3

CricFan @Cena87

If it's secret task why blame them? It's good if it's secret task kada. Those who really like her won't judge her by promos. And just like us most of them would be guessing it as secret task so they will vote. Some will be waiting for tonight's episode to cast Friday's vote. Let's hope she din mess it up

Telugu @telugu53641662

Highlight part of the promo is Punarnavis expression. You can see smile,surprise and shock in that expression. She is happy Himaja is losing it and also shocked with her behavior. #BiggBossTelugu3

Spark @chalu_inka_apey

Nakenduko secret task anipistundi, punu chapati kosam gola chesinapudu himaja pakka vallaki ledani teliste evaru tintaru anindi, adeekaka ala hm's eggs break cheste public lo bad ipothamane sense untadi himja ke kadu e contestant ki ina Chudam! #BiggBossTelugu3 #BiggBoss3Telugu

Namitha @rithika2016

May be idariki kalipi secret task emo. That was why baba was saying in the last emana chesko nenu na character marchukonu. #BiggBossTelugu3 Lets see wats in episode.

Why that @HeeZG0ne

I think Himaja has some self control issues as well bro. Mentally she is losing balance sometimes.. Observed it two to three times in #BiggBossTelugu3 Almost #ChandraMukhi ‍♀️

ㄹㅂㅗㅅㅂ @satyagamer

Baba blasters mee babanu mahesh annattuga ekkadiko tisukelli akdninchi padithe tattukuntara. kayalu vanukutunnya baba meedaki vellesariki . Himaja eggs pagala kottadam tappu kani baba meedaku povadam kadhu. #BiggBossTelugu3

Why that @HeeZG0ne