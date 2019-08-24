In the recent episodes, it has been seen that Ashu Reddy was pulled up by other contestants for not taking part actively in tasks. As part of nominations, few of contestants have mentioned this as the reason for nominating her.

Since then, Ashu has been taking part in the tasks. In the recent task, every contestant was asked to perform some task like a reality show and win the hearts of the judges (Baba Bhasker and Sreemukhi). When it was Ashu's turn to perform, she was asked to dance and chose to do it.

Before kick-starting her performance, she apologised to her parents for choosing to dance. This is because her parents were never supportive of her dancing hobby, which she wanted to make into a profession. She performed on Jigelu Rani, a peppy number from Rangasthalam.

Ashu has impressed her fans with her amazing dance moves. It is finally revealed that she is a brilliant dancer. After the performance, Ashu revealed that she was always passionate about dance and the art, but never got a chance to get trained for it. Against all the odds, she still managed to be brave and give the best performance of the task and it has given her immense joy. Fans of Ashu are pretty much happy with her performance and are happy that she is doing it really great in the show.

Sreemukhi, who is one of the judges in this task has also appreciated Ashu Reddy very much. She said that she hopes her parents will definitely understand what her passion is all about and will let her follow her heart. Baba Bhasker, the other judge in the task has also appreciated Ashu for all the efforts she put in to dance and has asked her to keep practising her dance. After a stellar performance, Ashu finally was seen overwhelmed with what her fellow housemates have said to her, and also it is expected that she would be getting some good number of votes for her. It is expected that Ashu would not have to be part of the elimination phase this week.