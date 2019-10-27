Siva Jyothi will be the last contestant to be eliminated from Akkineni Nagarjuna's reality TV show Bigg Boss Telugu 3, while the other three nominated housemates enter the finalist list, as per IBTimes India survey. The reality show is just one week away from its grand finale. While Rahul Sipligunj became the first contestant to enter the finalist list, the five other housemates were in the danger zone of elimination. On October 25, Baba Bhaskar turned the second finalist of the season after he won the task.

Akkineni Nagarjuna appeared on the show on Saturday showing Rahul a series of videos of the conversations between him, Varun and Sreemukhi. The host forced Rahul to apologise to Sreemukhi for making baseless allegations against her. Later, he grilled Sreemukhi, Siva Jyothi and Rahul about their debate on the winner of the show. But Sreemukhi tried to justify her stand about the winner.

Nagarjuna asked each housemate to go into the activity room and guess who would think of them as a winner and why. The host checks with the opinion of the rest of the contestants in every contestant's case. Later, he asked Varun, Siva Jyothi, Sreemukhi and Ali to open the party poppers. He announced that Sreemukhi is safe from elimination this week.

Varun Sandesh, Siva Jyothi and Ali Reza are in the danger zone of elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3. One of them would walk out of the house, while others enter the finalist list. The viewers of the show are curiously waiting to see the last contestant to walk out of the house. International Business Times India conducted a survey to predict the contestant, who will be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 this week. In our poll, thousands of audiences have cast votes to save their favourite housemates.

Varun Sandesh and Ali Reza received 28.85 and 20.61 percent of votes, respectively and they would be safe from the eviction. Sreemukhi and Baba Bhaskar got 18.44 and 13.88 percent of votes and they have already escaped the eviction on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Siva Jyothi has registered 18.22 percentage of votes, which is the least number among the three contestants, who are in the danger zone. She is likely to eliminated from the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house tonight, as per the IBTimes India survey.