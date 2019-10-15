Some viewers are upset with Varun Sandesh's behavior during his heated argument over Shiva Jyothi question his sacrifice for his Vithika Sharu during the nomination task on Bigg Boss Telugu 3.

All the housemates were made to pick a chit from a bowl and stand in the rank mentioned in the chit. Whoever lands in top three ranks will be saved from the nominations for elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in the 13th week. The contestants can negotiate and swap their ranking, by convincing the opponents about why he or she is better than him or her in the position.

This week's nomination task witnessed heated arguments between some contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Among them, Shiva Jyothi's heated argument with Vithika Sheru and Varun Sandesh has caught a lot of attention and creating a buzz on the social media, which many of their fans engaging in a war of words.

Varun Sandesh swapped his third rank with his wife Vithika Sheru's sixth rank. This did not go down well with Shiva Jyothi, who said that ranks are based on performance, but not relationships. However, Varun countered her saying that she is also supported by Ali Reza, who she considers her brother. But she did not negotiate him Ali, who was in the second rank. This lead to a heated argument among the three.

A lot has been said and written about Shiva Jyothi's heated argument with Vithika Sheru and Varun Sandesh on social media. Some say that the couple is not playing their individual game. Shiva Jyothi dared to expose it. Others countered them, mentioning how her sister sentiment helped her to survive on Bigg Boss Telugu 3. A few are upset with the way Varun behaved with Jyothi.

Here is what people are talking about Shiva Jyothi's heated argument with Vithika Sheru and Varun Sandesh on Twitter.

#BiggBossTelugu3 #Varun is very rude on #ShivaJyothi by talking about supporting #BabaBhaskar with bedsheets. @iamnagarjuna garu should question this and his cheap mentality.

Husband wife ki support chystey matram tappu ah? #BiggBossTelugu3

Lost all respect for varun. Ipati dhaka antha kapati natakam chesadu lol. Siva jyothi motham bandaram bayata petindi couple dhi. Well done SJ. #BiggBossTelugu3

#BiggBossTelugu3 Varun sacrificing his spot for vithika.. (may be that he would have tried for 1or2) overshadowed baba giving it to Sreemukhi and Rahul giving it to Ali... Atleast they are not even related How baba > sri, rahul > Ali???

Ninnati episode lo Shiva Jyoti vishwaroopam chusanu. Varun Vithika bandaram motham bayatapettindi. Vithika ni book Chesindi . Inni rojulu Varun ni BB winner Anna vallu fruits ayyaru . Best episode in bb3 .#biggbosstelugu3

Episode chusara. 1st #varun a wife Ani annaka SJ start chesindi. and individual game anakandi comedy ga.Besties tho godava ayinapudu valla gurinchi kuda bad ga vere valla daggara maatladi bestie ayna punnu ki kuda bad cheyalani chusindi chudandi.adi cunningness #biggbosstelugu3

She can shamelessly USE & exploit so called sister sentiment and escape nominations!! but if other do, its a BIG problem for her!! Most cunning, DUMB, irrational , senseless candidate #SivaJyothi ..wonder how she survived till now! #BiggBossTelugu3 @StarMaa

SJ is exceptional today.. she has that guts and no other HM has even openly said that which SJ exposed it today... Welldone SJ.. #BiggBossTelugu3

3 sj lucky num anta anduke kavali anta she want vithika to come into nominations so that Ali n she can get saved!!thats y she didn't ask Ali polistion who is ready to give her..Shlipa wc tho problem vunna sj ki Ali wc tho Ledu anta @StarMaa @iamnagarjuna #BiggBossTelugu3

#Shivajyothi #Varun #Vithika Were Not Playing Their individual Game ! They Are Playing As Wife & Husband ! Shiva Jyoti Explained Very Well I Will Support #Shivajyothi #BiggBoss3Telugu #BiggBossTelugu3 #BiggBoss

ShivaJyothi, Ali and Vithika r fighting for 5th spot in finals. Others fighting for 1-4 ranks, Baba, Varun, Rahul and Sreemukhi. #FinalsSoon #ShouLouder for your fav. Personally I wil vote for #Baba. He brought so many smiles & fun. Agreed bad at conveying. #BiggBossTelugu3

Siva Jyoti reasoning and questioning in nominations s not sensible yet #Varun z behavior is very cheap and provoking. Somehow felt his gestures seemed like a women.. ... vithika handled it little better.. #BiggBossTelugu3

#BiggBossTelugu3 @StarMaa @iamnagarjuna It's not baba or any It's Varun a big masker. He just faked as a cool guy. Let's trend the hashtag #VarunBigMasker .. their intension is just use and throw #Rahul when needed. #BiggBossTelugu3 @StarMaa @iamnagarjuna it's time to seperate fake games of the couple. it's totally unfair for #Varun to sacrifice every week for saving #Vithika from nominations. Few weeks back stones from Varun. Audience should know the individual game of Varun #VarunBigmasker

Varun exposed? He's always like this. Couple always supported n fought openly. Never did secretly. Infact SJ's hypocrisy got exposed here. She can happily take ali n baba's help n says it's her relations thotakoora.. But others cant support their besties? Huh #BiggBossTelugu3

#Kharma is always a B**p #Vithika nominated @its_Himaja after #Varun did sacrifice to save #Himaja (cow dung task) Now #Sivayothi pulled #VithikaSheru after #Varun sacrifices 3rd position 2 times fruit ayyadu #BiggBossTelugu3

This is when we need to support a woman: when she stands her ground fighting strongly for the morals she believes in. @iamsavithri deserves respect. Eliminate cunning and drainage couple, @IamVithikaSheru and @itsvarunsandesh. #BiggBoss3Telugu #BiggBossTelugu3 #BiggBossTelugu

#ShivaJyothi feared to be in nominations it's clear 1. #Sreemukhi will not give her 1st place sj understood 2. Sj will not ask #ali as he was her bro 3. Sj can show partiality to his recent bro bt #Varun Should not give his place to his wife #BiggBossTelugu3 #BiggBoss3Telugu #ShivaJyothi wantedly targeted #Vithika And just because of her everyone was in nominations! #BiggBossTelugu3 #BiggBossTelugu #BiggBoss3Telugu #BiggBoss

