In an interesting development, all the seven housemates were nominated for the elimination from the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house in the 13th week. This week's voting process will give an idea about the top five contestants.

On the 85th day, Bigg Boss gave a nomination task called 'Toppers of the house'. All the contestants were supposed to rank themselves based on their performance in the house. The ranking stone tubs were placed in the garden area. The housemates had to pick a chit from the bowl and stand in the position, which is mentioned in the chit they picked from the bowl.

If anyone felt that his ranking is not right, the contestant needed to explain why it is wrong and he should also need to convince the contestant, who is standing in the rank, which he/she deserves to be in. The other housemates can also voice their opinion in case they don't like the swapping between any two inmates.

Baba Bhaskar, Rahul Sipligunj and Varun Sandesh, Ali Reza, Siva Jyothi, Vithika Sheru and Sreemukhi ended up landing in the first to seventh positions, respectively. When some housemates tried to negotiate the ranks, the house witnessed heated arguments between Siva Jyothi-Vithika, Sreemukhi-Rahul and Siva Jyothi-Varun. Since they could not decide ranks, all of them were nominated for elimination this week.

Seven housemates like Baba Bhaskar, Rahul Sipligunj and Varun Sandesh, Ali Reza, Siva Jyothi, Vithika Sheru and Sreemukhi are currently in the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house. After two weeks, top five of them will go to the finale. Since all of them are in nomination list, this week's voting process will give a clarity on their popularity and ranking.

Viewers can save their favourites by voting for them through phone calls or Hotstar App. Here are the steps to save them.

Missed call from Phone

Step 1: Find your favourite contestant's missed call number form the below table.

Step 2: Dial it.

Step 3: Give missed call to that number.

Step 4: Your vote is submitted.

Note: Only 10 missed call can be given from one phone number in a week.

Here are the Missed Call Numbers of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestants:

No Contestant Phone no 1 Shiva Jyothi 8466 996 701 2 Rahul Sipligunj 8466 996 706 3 Baba Bhaskar 8466 996 708 4 Ali Reza 8466 996 711 5 Sreemukhi 8466 996 713 6 Varun Sandesh 8466 996 714 7 Vithika Sheru 8466 996 715

Voting on Hotstar App

1 – Download the Hotstar app from Playstore and install it on your smartphone.

2 – Login to the page through your e-mail or Facebook account.

3 – Type Bigg Boss Telugu in the Search bar and press Enter.

4 – Click on the green 'Vote' button below the video

5 - Find the names of the contestants who are facing elimination test this week.

6 - You will get 10 votes per day till Saturday midnight. You can either cast those votes to one person or divide it among the nominated contestants.

7 – One click on any contestant is considered one vote and you have to click ten times to cast 10 votes. Once you click on any contestant, you cannot take back the vote. You need to decide on who you want to vote for before clicking on anyone.