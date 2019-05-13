Excitement is building up for the second season of the television reality show Bigg Boss Marathi that could begin on May 26. Bigg Boss Marathi 2 premiere may be held on May 19, with the theme being announced at the show's launch on May 17. Like Bigg Boss Marathi Season 1, the new season will also air on the channel Colors Marathi. Bigg Boss Marathi 2 will also be hosted by actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, who did a good job in the first season. The tentative list of Bigg Boss Marathi 2 contestants is out.

Bigg Boss, the reality show hosted by Salman Khan on Colors, now has versions in various languages like Bigg Boss Marathi, Bigg Boss Tamil, Bigg Boss Telugu, Bigg Boss Malayalam, Bigg Boss Kannada and Bigg Boss Bangla. While Bigg Boss Marathi and Bigg Boss Hindi have been shot over the years at a location in Lonavala, and once in Karjat, this time the set for both Marathi and Hindi has been constructed at Goregaon Film City in Mumbai.

Actress Megha Dhade was the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 1, with the other finalists being actor Pushkar Jog and actresses Sai Lokur and Smita Gondkar. Actresses Usha Nadkarni and Resham Tipnis were also some of the popular as well as controversial contestants on Bigg Boss Marathi and so was actor Aastad Kale.

Here is the tentative list of Bigg Boss Marathi 2 Contestants:

Rasika Sunil (Actress, seen in the TV show Majhya Navryachi Baiko).

Ramdas Athawale (Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and Rajya Sabha Member)

Indurikar Maharaj (Kirtankar / Kirtan singer)

Surekha Punekar aka Lavani Queen (Lavani performer)

Mayuri Deshmukh (Actress, seen in Khulta Kali Khulena).

Watch this space for the full and confirmed contestant list of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2. Watch the promo of the show here.