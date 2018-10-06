Those of you who have been waiting for a sequel to the 2008 film Partner starring Salman Khan and Govinda, well, take heart. The sequel may have been shelved but the original 'Partners' are going to appear on Bigg Boss 12 this weekend.

In the special Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 12, the reality show hosted by Salman Khan, contestants will be in for a surprise. Bollywood's favourite comic hero will wake up in the Bigg Boss 12 House along with Salman Khan and the contestants.

Salman Khan and 'Partner' Govinda will enter as a Bigg Boss 12 jodi, in keeping with this time's theme. The two partners will be seen living the life of Bigg Boss contestants for a day. In fact, Salman will also prepare breakfast for Govinda and take selfies with him.

Pictures of this latest outing of Salman and his "favourite partner" Govinda from the sets of Bigg Boss 12 have gone viral. Just like the chemistry of Salman and Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Karan Arjun, the camaraderie of Salman and Govinda in the film Partner was also much loved. Partner was a remake of the Hollywood film Hitch.

While the Bigg Boss 12 housemates will wake up to the Salman-Govinda song 'Do You Wanna Partner', once out of the house, Salman and Govinda will groove to another popular song of theirs, 'Soni De Nakhre', which will be played by the Bigg Band. The two stars will also shake a leg to the Mithun Chakraborty song 'I am a Disco Dancer' and the Govinda song 'Aapke aa jane se', and more.

Govinda will meet the Bigg Boss 12 contestants and get them to play the 'Salesman game'. The actor will also make Bigg Boss 12 contestants - Sreesanth and Shivashish mouth his famous dialogues from his movies.

But the question remains - who will be evicted this weekend? Watch the Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar special episode on Sunday at 9 pm on Colors.