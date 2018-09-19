Bigg Boss 12 contestants Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu have managed to pull everyone's attention when they openly admitted to being in a romantic relationship on the grand premiere with Salman Khan. However, when the couple entered the Bigg Boss 12 house, the 28-year-old denied sharing bed with her 65-year-old boyfriend and demanded a single one.

In a short video on Voot, Jalota looked quite upset with Jasleen's demands but he wisely accepted her decision and tried to acquire a bed next to her. But sadly, the inmates told the bhajan maestro that it was already taken by somebody else.

To which Jalota replied, "Toh main dur hogaya, hum khule main soenge (That means we got separated, we will sleep in the open then)."

Jalota's words left everyone in splits but Jasleen was quick to add, "Toh aap kahan pe ho abhi? Aap ek kaam karo, wait karo, apko partner mil jaega koi (Okay, so where is your place now? Do one thing, just wait, you'll get a partner)."

Though Anup Jalota had openly admitted to dating his student, Jasleen, however, had been quite hesitant to accept their relationship with Bigg Boss 12 house inmates. During the BB Press Conference task on Day 1, when Srishty Rode challenged the couple, house-inmates grilled them for faking their relationship and called it a publicity gimmick.

They further questioned them that portraying themselves as a couple might be some kind of strategy to stay in the game and keep audience hooked to their seats.

Contestants also pointed out that while Jasleen was denying having a romantic relationship with Jalota, the latter kept nodding his head. After getting grilled by the housemates, a hesitant Jasleen finally admitted it in front of other contestants. The two have been together for the past three years now.

While everyone is still curious to know more about Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu's relationship, her father Kesar Matharu had expressed shock after watching the Bigg Boss 12 grand premiere.

"This news was a shocker for me as well as for my family. However, I don't want to comment anything on her personal life till I meet her. She is on the Bigg Boss 12 house and want her to stay positive and emerge as the winner of the show," Jasleen's father Kesar Matharu told News 18.

While Jasleen was heard discussing with Deepak and Urvashi that she didn't enter the Bigg Boss 12 house just to talk about the relationship with her music teacher, it remains to be seen how the couple will tackle questions about their courtship in the upcoming days.