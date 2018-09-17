Bhajan maestro Anup Jalota and his hot girlfriend Jasleen Matharu, who is 37 years younger than him, have become the talking point on the very first episode of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12. Even host Salman Khan couldn't contain his curiosity when he invited the unconventional lovebirds (vichitra jodi) to join him on the stage.

In today's episode preview, Jasleen can be seen getting into a heated argument with other Bigg Boss 12 contestants over her relationship while Anup can be seen sitting quietly without uttering a single word.

All other Bigg Boss 12 contestants - Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Neha Pendse, Sreesanth, jodis Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh, Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel, Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani, Saba Khan and Somi Khan, Roshmi Banik and Kriti Verma are now trying to know the exact kind of relation Anup Jalota and Jasleen share with each other. So let us make it a simpler for you.

Who is Jasleen Matharu?

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Jasleen Matharu started training in western and classical music at the age of 11.

Jasleen describes herself as a sweet and simple girl but a bit spicy as well.

Her boyfriend Anup Jalota fondly calls her 'Pyaari'.

She has been a part of singer Mika Singh's troupe for three years and performed in several live shows.

Jasleen is trained in various dance forms like Bharatnatyam, Belly-Dancing, Hip-Hop and Salsa.

She featured in her first ever solo music video called Love Day Love Day which was directed by her father Kesar Matharu.

She has also been practising kickboxing for the past 7 years and is a brown belt in it.



Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu's relationship

Anup Jalota, 65, and Jasleen Matharu, 28, have been together for more than three years now.

On Bigg Boss 12 grand premiere, Anup Jalota accepted his relationship with Jasleen Matharu. Earlier, in an interview with Bombay Times, the Bhajan maestro had said that Jasleen was her student and they share a beautiful equation of music. He had said that there is no affair or love between them adding that he will let the media know when they fall in love.

Jasleen is the fourth woman in Anup Jalota's life. After two failed marraiges, Anup got married to Medha Gujral who died four years ago. He said that his third wife was perfect for him.

Anup had said that his kins were appalled with his decision of going inside the Bigg Boss 12 house with his girlfriend but his son, who is based in the US, was happy with his father's decision.

Talking about her relationship with her music guru Anup Jalota, Jasleen Matharu told The Indian Express, "More than love, there's a lot of respect that we have for each other. People don't know about our relationship and it might come as a shock to many. But I am prepared to face all criticism. I know for a fact that even the housemates will target us. They will bitch about us and call us names but it's a pure bond that we share. I can only hope that we get some sensible people in the house who understand our bond."

Keep watching this space for the latest updates and controversies from Bigg Boss 12.