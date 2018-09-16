Here's live updates of Bigg Boss 12 first episode:

10.43 pm: 'Pathan sisters' Saba Khan and Somi Khan from Rajasthan arrive.

10.36 pm: Now the show presents big argument among Surbhi Rana, Kriti Verma, Mital Joshi and Roshmi Banik.

10.20 pm: Jasleen Matharu comes next and talks about her relationship with Anup Jalota.

10.05 pm: 'Bhajan samrat' Anup Jalota is the next celebrity contestant.

9.52 pm: Another celebrity contestant is Neha Pendse. She flaunts her dance moves while entering show.

9.45 pm: Salman welcomes next commoner contestant jodi - police officer Nirmal Singh and lawyer Romil Chaudhary.

9.34 pm: Here comes next celebrity contestant Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim.

9.24 pm: One special guest throws critical questions to Saurabh and Shivashis. Shivashis gives apt reply. Saurabh also joins him in giving fast answers. But Salman adds Shivashis will end up crying inside house.

9.16 pm: First jodi of the show introduced - Saurabh Patel and Shivashis. They talk about their profession and background.

9.12 pm: Salman introduces first contestant Karanvir Vohra. He enters the show by flaunting some dance steps on a song from Main Tera Hero. Salman advises him not to trust anyone inside the house.

9.10 pm: The host introduces ex-Bigg Boss winners Shilpa Shinde and Manveer Gurjar along with two other special guests.

9.08 pm: Salman explains format of the show this season. It will witness contestants entering show as jodis.

9.00 pm: Salman Khan starts the show with a dance performance on songs like Jeene Ke Hai Char Din, etc.

The much awaited Bigg Boss 12 is finally set to arrive on Sunday at 9 pm on Colors TV. The reality show has a different format this time.

Unlike previous seasons, Bigg Boss 12 will witness contestants entering the house as jodis. The pairs will not necessarily be husbands-wives or boyfriends-girlfriends, but also as friends, siblings or even child-parent. It will be a mix of celebrities and commoner contestants.

Host Salman Khan formally launched the show a few days ago through a grand event in Goa. While some of the contestants' names have already been announced, the full list will be announced on the premiere night.

The first episode of Bigg Boss 12 will be marked by some power-packed performances by Salman, and a few other celebrities. Also, a lot of drama is expected to unfold during the episode.

For the first time ever in the history of the show, two contestants will be eliminated on the first episode itself. The elimination will be done on the basis of a public poll. The night will also witness the presence of Shilpa Shinde and Manveer Gurjar, winners of the previous two seasons respectively.