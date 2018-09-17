Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu created a ripple on Bigg Boss 12 premiere night when they admitted they have been together for the past three years on national television.

However, Jasleen's friend has now revealed that the two are faking their relationship just for the sake of getting famous on the controversial reality show.

"Jasleen and Anup aren't together at all. They are just trying to act coy and behave as if they are in a relationship for the sake of the show. The channel has not asked them to do it but they have themselves designed this plan to catch public attention on the show. This is more like their survival strategy," a friend of Jasleen Matharu who happens to be a media personnel told DNA, on the condition of anonymity.

In tonight's episode, Bigg Boss 12 contestants can be seen grilling Anup and Jasleen, calling them out for faking their relationship as it seems the news has already reached the makers of the show.

After Anup and Jasleen confessed their relationship, the 28-year-old singer's father Kesar Matharu said that the news came as a shocker for his family. However, he chose to defend his daughter and said that Jasleen doesn't need any such cheap publicity to become famous as she is already a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Anup and Jasleen were brutally trolled on social media for their age difference (Anup is 65 years old, Jasleen is 28 years old) and several memes on them have already started doing the rounds.

In Bigg Boss 11, Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani also spread a couple of fake stories about them to instantly get maximum attention on the show and it indeed worked in their favour.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Anup and Jasleen have also become the talking point of the show and managed to narrow down viewers' attention towards them.