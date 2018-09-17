Jasleen Matharu's family is in a shock after bhajan maestro Anup Jalota revealed that he and Jasleen were in a relationship for the past three years on Bigg Boss 12 premiere night, hosted by Salman Khan.

"This news was a shocker for me as well as for my family. However, I don't want to comment anything on her personal life till I meet her. She is on the Bigg Boss 12 house and want her to stay positive and emerge as the winner of the show," Jasleen's father Kesar Matharu told News 18.

The couple were brutally trolled on social media for their age difference (Anup is 65 years old, Jasleen is 28 years old) but Jasleen's father has defended his daughter. He said that Jasleen doesn't need any such cheap publicity to become famous as she is already a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

"I am not at all disturbed by the online bashing. She is a trained singer and had done various stage shows with many popular Bollywood singers. We belong to a very reputed family and my daughter is already a prominent figure in the industry and there is no point of seeking cheap publicity," he said.

He further added, "There are many other contestants who have controversial past, my daughter has not done anything wrong. I wish her all the best for the show and be an inspiration for the society. People do give cheap comment when they see someone flourishing in their life. One need to face every situation with pride and move on. She should only concentrate on the show and should be completely let everything go and should not be affected with any remark."

Now it remains to be seen how Anup and Jasleen perform inside the Bigg Boss 12 house in the days to come. Viewers can expect a heavy dose of drama and controversies to take place inside the house.