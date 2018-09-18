Bigg Boss season 12's most absurd jodi – Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu – have sent social media into a tizzy. Not only was the duo mercilessly trolled for being in a relationship despite such vast age difference, many even called their jodi a publicity stunt.

And the scenario is not very different inside the house, too. In the morning, Deepak and Urvashi are seen engaging Anup Jalota in a conversation that revolves around his girlfriend Jasleen. The renowned singer can be heard saying that it was Jasleen who actually wished to be a part of the show desperately and not him. He further went on to add that since this year's theme was jodis, he decided to join Jasleen and come as a tag-along for her into the show.

He also added that the show needs someone, who is glamorous, who people would love to see on-screen and Jasleen Matharu is one such person. He ended the conversation by saying that the show would benefit Matharu, career-wise a lot.

Later, Saba Khan can be seen asking Jasleen and Anup Jalota about their relationship over a breakfast-table conversation. While Jalota chooses to be quiet, Jasleen tries to explain their relationship to her.

She states that their relationship is as pure as their music and it was their music that bonds them so well. She further went on to add that their relationship can't be explained in words and can't even be given a name, it's just there for them to feel.

After Saba leaves, somewhat convinced with the answer, Jasleen tells Anup that she had come to ask about their relationship the previous night too. And despite having explained it to her, she again went back to the same question this morning.

She also can be heard telling Jalota that from the next time if Saba or Sana ask them this question, they wouldn't give a detailed or correct answer and instead would just give some tedha-medha answer.

Towards the end of the day, moderators Hina and Hiten along with many other housemates were also seen questioning whether their relationship is genuine or it all comes to a publicity gimmick.

It's just day 1, and the house seems to have found it's soft-target. Let's see how the season unfolds for the two in the coming days.