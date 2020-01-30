Apple wants to make a grand gesture, but without its premium iPhone lineup scheduled for later this year. There's a lot more to be expected from the coveted brand and fans won't have to wait for it for too long.

Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared predictions for Apple's refreshed product lineup for the first half of 2020, which is bound to bring a lot of excitement among fans. Apple has many surprises in store for its fans, which goes beyond the affordable iPhone, new iPads, MacBooks.

"We forecast that Apple's major new hardware products in 1H20 include the 4.7-inch LCD iPhone, iPad Pro, MacBook Pro/Air, smaller wireless charging mat, UWB tag, and a high-end Bluetooth headphone," Kuo wrote in a research note with TF International Securities, according to MacRumors.

If the predictions are accurate, 2020 is going to be an exciting year for Apple fans around the world. It looks like Apple is shifting its traditional pattern to bring some new products that will bring new meaning to the portfolio. Apple is looking past the iPhones and MacBooks to lure consumers towards its ecosystem.

Let's take a deeper dive into what's expected from Apple in H1 2020:

High-end headphones

Besides AirPods, Apple hasn't explored the headphones space much. One reason is the company-owned Beats lineup of headphones. But that could change soon as Kuo predicts "high-end headphones" in the offing. There are no details on what these new headphones could offer, but we are guessing something on the lines of 1000XM3 by Sony or Momentum 3 by Sennheiser.

Considering Apple's expertise with new AirPods Pro's noise-cancelling tech, it will be a must feature to be seen in the Apple headphones.

Wireless charging mat

Ever since Apple decided to cancel the AirPower charging mat due to quality reasons, there have been some disappointed fans out there. But if Kuo is right, we might finally see small wireless charging mat to wirelessly charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods case simultaneously. Like Google's wireless charger, we might even see some deep iOS integration, MacRumors reported.

AirTags

This is surely a surprise. Apple is taking on Tile trackers with its own AirTag, which has been in the rumours for a long time but never arrived. Apple's move to launch a tracker like Tile is to support the ever-expanding product categories of Apple. Also, Apple products aren't cheap, and Apple doesn't want you to keep losing them. Thank you Apple, I guess.

Affordable iPhone

Rumours about an affordable iPhone coming this year have been consistent. The successor to the iPhone SE is highly expected to come with a 4.7-inch LCD display and a design similar to the iPhone 8. Top that with A13 chipset, 3GB RAM and a Touch ID button, Apple fans will be glad to witness this launch. Moreover, the rumoured price of the iPhone SE 2 aka iPhone 9 is to be around $399, which makes it a compelling product in Apple's premium portfolio. The official launch is expected sometime in March.

New iPad

In addition to the new iPhone, Apple might also bring new iPad Pro alongside the iPhone 9. The latest iPad is said to bring iPhone 11 Pro-inspired triple rear cameras at the back and 3D sensing. We'll know more about the new iPad in March.

New MacBooks

Kuo is also predicting new MacBooks to arrive in the first half of 2020. Apple could upgrade its MacBook Pro from last October or MacBook Air from July last year. Details about the new MacBooks are scarce at the moment, but that could change in the next few months.