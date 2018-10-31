World's most valuable technology company Apple unveiled the new line of iPad Pro with visually appealing new design and truck load of new features in Brooklyn on 30 October.
Apple's new iPad Pro borrows the edge-to-edge LCD display from the popular iPhone XR. The interesting thing about the new Apple tablet, it has a slim bezel and has no notch thus guaranteeing rich cinematic viewing on the large screen.
It comes with two sizes--11.0-inch and 12.9-inch and it can be noted that the former has same dimensions as 10.5-inch model seen in the predecessor, but thanks to FullView design, the top and the base bezel have been trimmed. Surprisingly, the 12.9-inch has shrunk in physical structure compared to the predecessor, but again thanks to Apple's ingenious design technique, the display real estate is same as the latter.
Apple's new iPad Pro is the company's slimmest tablet to date; it comes with just 5.9mm thickness and yet it promises to offer long-lasting battery life, close to 10 hours of video playback. It also packs four speakers.
Another big change we see in the new iPad Pro is the Type-C USB port a first for Apple tablet. It offers reverse charging capability in addition to fast charging.
Inside, it also comes with 120 tiny magnets which offer accessories to attach to the iPad Pro seamlessly and speaking of accessory, Apple also introduced Pencil (2nd gen) and it comes with wireless charging capability, unlike the predecessor which comes with the weird lightning jack to connect to iPad. Now, the new Pencil can just attach to the iPad and get charged when in idle. Also, it supports smart double touch feature, where the user can switch between modes—write or erase or customise to others actions, as well.
Also, Apple has introduced Face ID, which can scan the owner's face from any angle, he/she intends to use, unlike iPhone X and later mobiles, where you have to hold them with the upright with front-camera on top to recognise the face.
Under-the-hood, it comes with the powerful 7nm class 8-core A12X Bionic Fusion chipset, which is said to be more powerful compared to A12 Bionic seen in iPhone XS and XR series. The former comes with 64-bit class desktop architecture and comes integrated with 7-core GPU, M12 coprocessor and dedicated Neural Engine, which can perform more than 5 trillion operations per second.
As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with a 12MP primary camera with F1.8 aperture and a 7MP FaceTime front camera.
Going by the features, Apple's new iPad Pro (2018) is undoubtedly the most versatile tablet, which will soon hit the stores worldwide in coming weeks.
Apple iPad Pro (2018) price and availability details:
The new Apple iPad Pro series, depending on the size and connectivity options (Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi+LTE), the price ranges between Rs 71,900 to Rs 1,71,900 in India (full price list below).
As of now, there is no word on when Apple iPad Pro series will be available in India, but it is expected to come before the end of November or early December.
Apple's second-generation Apple Pencil for the new iPad Pro will be available for RS 10,900. The new Smart Keyboard Folio for the new iPad Pro is available in space grey for Rs 15,900 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and Rs 17,900 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with layouts for over 30 languages, including simplified Chinese, French, German, Japanese and Spanish.
A new Smart Folio for iPad Pro, in a protective, polyurethane folio design, will be available in a variety of colours for Rs 7,500 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and Rs 9,900 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
Key specifications of iPad Pro (2018) series:
|Models
|iPad Pro (12.9-inch)
|iPad Pro (11.0-inch)
|Display
|12.9-inch LED-backlit with multi-touch and IPS technology
|12.9-inch LED-backlit with multi-touch and IPS technology
|OS
|Apple iOS 12 ( v12.1 released)
|Apple iOS 12 ( v12.1 released)
|Processor
|(64-bit desktop-class architecture) 7nm class 8-core Apple A12X Bionic+ 7 core GPU+ Neural Engine+ M12 coprocessor
CPU: 3x faster
|(64-bit desktop-class architecture) 7nm class 8-core Apple A12X Bionic+ 7 core GPU+ Neural Engine+ M12 coprocessor
CPU: 3x faster
|Storage
|64GB/256GB/512GB/1TB
|64GB/256GB/512GB/1TB
|Main Camera
|12MP with F1.8 aperture, Live Photos with stabilisation, Quad-LED True Tone Flash, Wide colour capture for photos and Live photos, Backside illumination, Five-element lens, Hybrid IR filter, Autofocus with Focus Pixels, Tap to focus with Focus Pixels, Exposure control, Smart HDR for photos, Panorama (up to 63 megapixels), Burst mode, Timer mode, Photo geotagging
|12MP with F1.8 aperture, Live Photos with stabilisation, Quad-LED True Tone Flash, Wide colour capture for photos and Live photos, Backside illumination, Five-element lens, Hybrid IR filter, Autofocus with Focus Pixels, Tap to focus with Focus Pixels, Exposure control, Smart HDR for photos, Panorama (up to 63 megapixels), Burst mode, Timer mode, Photo geotagging
|Front camera
|TrueDepth 7MP camera with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Animoji and Memoji, Live photos, Retina Flash, 1080p HD video recording, Smart HDR for photos and videos, Backside illumination, Burst mode, FaceTime video calling over Wi-Fi or Cellular
|TrueDepth 7MP camera with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Animoji and Memoji, Live photos, Retina Flash, 1080p HD video recording, Smart HDR for photos and videos, Backside illumination, Burst mode, FaceTime video calling over Wi-Fi or Cellular
|Video
|
|
|Battery
|
|
|Security
|Face ID: Enabled by the TrueDepth camera for facial recognition
|Face ID: Enabled by the TrueDepth camera for facial recognition
|Connectivity
|All models:Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac); simultaneous dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0Wi-Fi+ LTE:
SIM Card:
|All models:Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac); simultaneous dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0Wi-Fi+ LTE:
SIM Card:
|Add-ons
|Four speaker audio, Siri voice assistant, USB-C, Smart connector, Face ID, Three-axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer
|Four speaker audio, Siri voice assistant, USB-C, Smart connector, Face ID, Three-axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer
|Dimensions
|280.6 x 214.9 x 5.9 mm
|247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9mm
|Weight
|
|
|Colour
|Silver/Space Grey
|Silver/Space Grey
|Price
|Wi-Fi only:
Wi-Fi+ LTE:
|Wi-Fi only:
Wi-Fi+ LTE: