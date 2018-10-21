Popular network carrier Airtel in collaboration with Apple has announced to offer the latest flagship iPhone XR via online in India.
Prospectively consumers can pre-book the new Apple iPhone XR on Airtel Online store for as low as Rs 14,999 as down payment and rest can be paid with Rs 3,499 for 24 months.
Airtel is also offering unlimited calling, free national roaming and 100 GB 4G internet service per month with rollover option.
As part of the launch offer, Airtel is giving one-year Amazon Prime Video subscription, free Netflix subscription for three months worth Rs 1500, and handset damage protection service for free. However, the offer is available only on Airtel Online store and have to fulfil some terms of conditions related to the bank balance. [Full details below].
Once pre-booked, Airtel will start delivering the Apple iPhone XR series to customers' doorstep from 26 October.
|Offers
|iPhone XR (64GB)
|iPhone XR (128GB)
|iPhone XR (256GB)
|Original MRP
|Rs 76,900
|Rs 81,900
|Rs 91,900
|Down Payment
|Rs. 14,999
|Rs. 19,999
|Rs. 29,999
|EMI including Postpaid Plan (24 months)
|Rs. 3,499
|Rs. 3,499
|Rs. 3,499
|Data Benefit with rollover
|100 GB
|100 GB
|100 GB
|Calling Benefits
|Unlimited Local + STD + National Roaming
|Unlimited Local + STD + National Roaming
|Unlimited Local + STD + National Roaming
|Bundled benefits
|1 year Amazon Prime membership, free Netflix subscription for three months worth Rs 1500 and free handset damage protection
|1 year Amazon Prime membership, free Netflix subscription for three months worth Rs 1500 and free handset damage protection
|1 year Amazon Prime membership, free Netflix subscription for three months worth Rs 1500 and free handset damage protection
Here's how to get yourself an Apple iPhone XR series on Airtel Online store:
Step 1: Go to www.airtel.in/onlinestore and select the device of your choice
Step 2: Check your eligibility and get instant loan approvals
Step 3: Make the down payment for the phone
Step 4: The device will be delivered to your preferred location/address
Apple iPhone XR: Key features you should know
Apple's new iPhone XR is similar to the iPhone X from the front side but it's not the same when seen from the back. Also, it comes with 6.1-inch LCD screen dubbed as Liquid Retina Display. And on the back, it houses just a single 12MP camera, but if Apple is to be believed, it is more advanced than the iPhone 8 series and will take really good pictures.
Apple iPhone XR comes with IP67 certification, meaning the device will survive underwater for up to one meter (around 3.2 feet) close to 30 minutes.
Like the iPhone XS (review) and the iPhone XS Max (review) series, the XR camera too supports Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and depth control (F16-F1.4) but lacks more options in terms of Portrait lighting feature. And on the front, it has the same hardware as the iPhone XS series.
Under-the-hood, it houses a proprietary 7nm class 6-core A12 Bionic processor. It comes integrated with the 8-core neural engine and 4-core GPU. With such advanced technology, it is capable of processing five trillion operations per second, making A12 Bionic most powerful chipset for a mobile in the industry.
It is available in white, black, blue, yellow, coral and (PRODUCT) RED edition. It will come in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storages for Rs 76,900, Rs 81,900 and Rs 91,900, respectively.
Key specifications of Apple iPhone XR:
|Models
|iPhone XR
|Display
|6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina HD screen
|OS
|Apple iOS 12
|Processor
|7nm class 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU
|Storage
|64GB/128GB/256GB
|Main Camera
|12MP wide-angle (F1.8)
|Video
|
|Front camera
|TrueDepth camera
|Connectivity and Network
|Dual SIM Dual Standby (physical SIM+ eSIM) Gigabit-class LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi MIMO, VoLTE, NFC with reader mode, Wi-Fi calling, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS, GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA, CDMA EV-DO Rev, A(select models)
|Battery
|
|Add-ons
|Rated IP67 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529, Face ID: Enabled by the TrueDepth camera for facial recognition, FaceTime video and audio calling via Wi-Fi/Cellular or any FaceTime audio-enabled device
|Dimensions
|150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|194g
|Colours
|Blue/White/Black/Yellow/Coral/ Red
|Price (in India)
|