Popular network carrier Airtel in collaboration with Apple has announced to offer the latest flagship iPhone XR via online in India.

Prospectively consumers can pre-book the new Apple iPhone XR on Airtel Online store for as low as Rs 14,999 as down payment and rest can be paid with Rs 3,499 for 24 months.

Airtel is also offering unlimited calling, free national roaming and 100 GB 4G internet service per month with rollover option.

As part of the launch offer, Airtel is giving one-year Amazon Prime Video subscription, free Netflix subscription for three months worth Rs 1500, and handset damage protection service for free. However, the offer is available only on Airtel Online store and have to fulfil some terms of conditions related to the bank balance. [Full details below].

Once pre-booked, Airtel will start delivering the Apple iPhone XR series to customers' doorstep from 26 October.

Offers iPhone XR (64GB) iPhone XR (128GB) iPhone XR (256GB) Original MRP Rs 76,900 Rs 81,900 Rs 91,900 Down Payment Rs. 14,999 Rs. 19,999 Rs. 29,999 EMI including Postpaid Plan (24 months) Rs. 3,499 Rs. 3,499 Rs. 3,499 Data Benefit with rollover 100 GB 100 GB 100 GB Calling Benefits Unlimited Local + STD + National Roaming Unlimited Local + STD + National Roaming Unlimited Local + STD + National Roaming Bundled benefits 1 year Amazon Prime membership, free Netflix subscription for three months worth Rs 1500 and free handset damage protection 1 year Amazon Prime membership, free Netflix subscription for three months worth Rs 1500 and free handset damage protection 1 year Amazon Prime membership, free Netflix subscription for three months worth Rs 1500 and free handset damage protection

Here's how to get yourself an Apple iPhone XR series on Airtel Online store:

Step 1: Go to www.airtel.in/onlinestore and select the device of your choice

Step 2: Check your eligibility and get instant loan approvals

Step 3: Make the down payment for the phone

Step 4: The device will be delivered to your preferred location/address

Apple iPhone XR: Key features you should know

Apple's new iPhone XR is similar to the iPhone X from the front side but it's not the same when seen from the back. Also, it comes with 6.1-inch LCD screen dubbed as Liquid Retina Display. And on the back, it houses just a single 12MP camera, but if Apple is to be believed, it is more advanced than the iPhone 8 series and will take really good pictures.

Apple iPhone XR comes with IP67 certification, meaning the device will survive underwater for up to one meter (around 3.2 feet) close to 30 minutes.

Like the iPhone XS (review) and the iPhone XS Max (review) series, the XR camera too supports Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and depth control (F16-F1.4) but lacks more options in terms of Portrait lighting feature. And on the front, it has the same hardware as the iPhone XS series.

Under-the-hood, it houses a proprietary 7nm class 6-core A12 Bionic processor. It comes integrated with the 8-core neural engine and 4-core GPU. With such advanced technology, it is capable of processing five trillion operations per second, making A12 Bionic most powerful chipset for a mobile in the industry.

It is available in white, black, blue, yellow, coral and (PRODUCT) RED edition. It will come in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storages for Rs 76,900, Rs 81,900 and Rs 91,900, respectively.

Key specifications of Apple iPhone XR:

Models iPhone XR Display 6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina HD screen HDR display

Resolution:1792x828p

Pixel density: 326ppi (pixels per inch)

Contrast ratio: 1,400:1

True Tone Display

Wide colour display (P3)

Brightness: 625 cd/m2 max OS Apple iOS 12 Processor 7nm class 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB Main Camera 12MP wide-angle (F1.8) Optical image stabilisation

5x digital zoom

Wide colours capture for photos and live photos

Quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow sync

Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and depth control (F16-F1.4)

Portrait Lighting with three effects (Natural, Studio, Contour)

Smart HDR for photos Video 4K video recording at 24fps, 30fps or 60fps

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps

Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps

Optical Image Stabilisation for video

digital zoom up to 3x

Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps

Time-lapse video with stabilisation

Stereo recording Front camera TrueDepth camera 7MP photos

F2.2 aperture

Retina Flash

Wide colour capture for photos and Live photos

Smart HDR for photos

Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and Depth control

Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono)

Extended dynamic range for video at 30fps

Cinematic video stabilisation (1080p and 720p)

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps for 60 fps

Animoji and Memoji Connectivity and Network Dual SIM Dual Standby (physical SIM+ eSIM) Gigabit-class LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi MIMO, VoLTE, NFC with reader mode, Wi-Fi calling, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS, GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA, CDMA EV-DO Rev, A(select models) In China: iPhones will come with two physical SIM support Battery Talk time: up to 25 hours

Internet use: up to 15 hours

Video playback: up to 16 hours

Audio playback: up to 65 hours

Fast-charge capable:

Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes Add-ons Rated IP67 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529, Face ID: Enabled by the TrueDepth camera for facial recognition, FaceTime video and audio calling via Wi-Fi/Cellular or any FaceTime audio-enabled device Dimensions 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm Weight 194g Colours Blue/White/Black/Yellow/Coral/ Red Price (in India) 64GB: Rs 76,900

128GB: Rs 81,900

512GB: Rs 91,900

