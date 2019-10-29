Apple's new iPhones, the iPhone 11 series, proved to be a huge hit among critics, especially for their cameras. In the initial days of launch, the redesigned camera module at the back of the new iPhones inspired many memes. As the dust settled on those memes, Apple gave another reason for the people to get creative with their minds.

Apple silently unveiled a new product, the much-anticipated AirPods Pro. The latest truly wireless earphones from Apple are everything users need, but also the most expensive ones from the iPhone maker. Priced at Rs 24,900, Apple AirPods Pro comes with several upgrades - both internal and external.

While the noteworthy internal upgrades have impressed everyone, the design and the price of the new AirPods has inspired hilarious memes. What better way to kick off a new day after a long festive weekend?

AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro will outlast the memes and soon be the next bestseller in Apple's portfolio. AirPods are already very popular and the latest ones only build on the popularity of AirPods lineup. The new ones do not replace the existing second-gen AirPods, so people can still choose the older model if they wish.

AirPods Pro will go on sale on October 30 for a steep Rs 24,900 price tag. If you wish to buy the older AirPods (second-gen), they are selling for Rs 14,900. Adding a wireless charging case will add to the cost and you'd have to shell out Rs 18,900. If we look at this price structure, it makes sense why the new AirPods Pro are so expensive.

"AirPods are the best-selling headphones in the world. The one-tap setup experience, incredible sound and iconic design have made them a beloved Apple product, and with AirPods Pro, we're taking the magic even further. The new in-ear AirPods Pro sound amazing with Adaptive EQ, fit comfortably with flexible ear tips and have innovative Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode," Phil Schiller, senior VP of Worldwide Marketing at Apple, said in a statement.

AirPods Pro's biggest highlight is the Active Noise Cancelling feature, which has been quite in demand in the wireless earphone market. Apple uses two microphones along with advanced software to provide the best ANC effect. One microphone faces outward and minimises background noise and the second microphone faces the ear to eliminate remaining noises. This results in a rich and immersive audio experience. But there's a lot more to the new AirPods than meets the eye.

AirPods Pro earphones are powered by Apple's proprietary H1 chip, complete with 10 audio cores that handle everything from sound to Siri. The AirPods Pro also have transparency mode, which balances the music and ambient sound so you're not isolated from the world. This can be helpful in airports, or while driving and more. The force sensor on the stem of the AirPods allows you to switch between ANC and transparency modes (long press), in addition to the regular play, pause, skip forward or back and activate Siri.

And in case it wasn't obvious, the AirPods Pro now has an in-ear fit, but there's also a vent system to pressure equalisation so you can wear AirPods all day long with any discomfort. The new AirPods are IPX4 certified for sweat and water resistance. There are several useful sensors, including motion-detecting accelerometer, speech-detecting accelerometer, dual optical sensors, Adaptive EQ and HDR amplifier.

Last but not least, the battery. AirPods Pro are said to offer up to 5 hours of usage and they can last a total of 24 hours if you have the charging case fully charged. Oh, and they still do not come in black!