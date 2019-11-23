Apple's iPhone 11 series have got anything but huge praise from users and critics, but the pricing of the latest-gen iPhones are, as always, raising eyebrows. As the prices for new iPhones touch new highs each year, people started missing Apple's cheapest iPhone, which it didn't follow through after iPhone SE.

With no successor to the highly popular iPhone SE, Apple fans had no option but to go for older iPhones. But if the latest report is true, consumers will be able to get the latest iPhone without breaking the bank. According to MacRumors, plans to launch iPhone SE 2 haven't been sidelined and the cheapest iPhone could enter production in February.

Rumours about iPhone SE 2 have been making the headlines since early last year, but the anticipation kept growing with it. Earlier, Apple was expected to launch the iPhone SE 2 in 2018 during the WWDC event, but that never happened. Even though a lot of disappointment followed, rumours and anticipation about iPhone SE 2 didn't slow down.

As per the latest report, the iPhone SE 2 could be launched as early as March next year after it went into production in February. The production timeline is slightly different than what Ming Chi-Kuo had predicted, which was in January, and it remains to be seen if it will affect the current launch timeline in March.

The biggest USP of the iPhone SE 2 is going to be its affordable pricing. As per Kuo's prediction, the iPhone SE 2 could cost $399 (approx. Rs 28,000), making it the cheapest new iPhone in Apple's portfolio. The sales of the unannounced iPhone are expected to be around 2-4 million, proving to be a hit for Apple.

Besides affordable pricing, the iPhone SE 2 is going to impress many with its looks and features. In terms of design, Apple could borrow iPhone 8 looks for the iPhone SE 2, complete with a Touch ID button, which is no longer a part of Apple's iPhone design mantra. The iPhone SE 2 could match the current iPhone 11 flagships with the same A13 Bionic chipset and 3GB RAM. So performance users can be a part of Apple's bandwagon without burning a hole in the pocket.

Other rumoured features of the iPhone SE 2 include a single rear camera, an LCD display by LG and 64GB/128GB storage options.

Are you excited for iPhone SE 2? Let us know in the comments section below.