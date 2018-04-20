Apple had an exciting 2017 and it's already looking forward to making 2018 great. While rumors are rife about three new iPhones inspired by iPhone X heading our way this September, new evidence is pointing towards an iPhone surprise at the company's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

Apple usually showcases new software and technologies for software developers during its WWDC gathering. The event is taking place between June 4 and 8 in San Jose, California, and if the latest reports hold any water, a new iPhone could be the star of the show.

It's not one of the three iPhones that Apple is planning to launch later this year, but it could be the iPhone SE-successor, iPhone SE 2, a Chinese report had said back in February. Now, new evidence is fuelling the old rumor after a few iPhone models were spotted on the Russian Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) portal.

This is relevant as EEC usually adds new products to its database about a month before the official launch. The Wi-Fi and cellular versions of the 9.7-inch iPad were revealed by the European regulatory agency on February 19, much ahead of its March 27 release.

The EEC filings show 11 models belonging to upcoming iPhones. But Apple is known to have unique model numbers for different regions, which eliminates any doubts about seeing 11 iPhones.

The EEC revealed the following iPhone model numbers - A1920, A1921, A1984, A2097, A2098, A2099, A2101, A2103, A2104, and A2106, all of which run iOS 11. As MacRumors and Apple Insider among other publications pointed out, these model numbers could be for the upcoming iPhone SE 2 as they do not match any of the existing lineup.

Apple launched the iPhone SE in March 2016, and it was well-received by critics and consumers alike. The handset served as a great alternative to the bigger iPhones that became standard after the iPhone 6 series. With iPhone SE, Apple managed to keep the love for small screens intact and maintain the affordability quotient.

The iPhone SE 2 could continue on the success of iPhone SE, and the two-year gap should bring some surprising changes to the device. As per some reports, the iPhone SE 2 will have the A10 processor, 2GB RAM, and 32GB/128GB storage options.

Apple could borrow the lauded iPhone X design for the iPhone SE 2 by opting for a bezel-less display if we go by the recently leaked photo of the handset. Despite some incremental upgrades, the iPhone SE 2 will cater to the budget-conscious customers.

Apple is expected to manufacture the iPhone SE 2 in India as it is natural to focus on emerging markets for its budget-friendly device. With local manufacturing, Apple can maintain a competitive price tag in India.

While the iPhone SE retails for less than Rs 20,000, we can expect the iPhone SE 2 to cost around Rs 25,000 for the 32GB variant and more than Rs 30,000 for the 128GB storage model. If the handset makes a WWDC debut, we can expect the new iPhone to make it to India sooner than later.

Stay tuned for updates.