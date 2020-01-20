Rumours about iPhone 9 aka iPhone SE 2 have been going around for a while now. Without any official confirmation from Apple, there's no guarantee if the rumoured device even exists. But the consistent flow of leaks from reliable sources make it hard to believe that Apple has no intentions of launching an affordable iPhone. In fact, a new report suggests the iPhone 9 might just be around the corner.

After iPhone 8, Apple kind of jumped to the X and went on with the iPhone 11 series. While the iPhone 12 series is expected to be 2020's big launch from Apple, the company might fill the blanks with the launch of iPhone 9 this year. According to a report by MyDrivers, the iPhone 9's launch will do more than just fill the void in Apple's numerical sequence.

iPhone 9: Price and launch rumours

If the report is authentic, Apple might launch the iPhone 9 sometime in March this year. The affordable iPhone could go on sale in the first quarter itself. Apple is known to host an annual event in March to reveal refreshed iPad lineup and the stage might be shared with iPhone 9 this year.

As exciting as the launch of iPhone 9 is, it is the pricing of the upcoming iPhone that makes it appealing. According to the report, Apple might position the iPhone 9 around Rs 30,000 depending on the variant. The iPhone 9's 64GB could be priced around $399, which roughly translates to Rs 28,000, and go as high as $449, around Rs 32,000, for 128GB variant.

At this price point, Apple will pose a serious threat to affordable Android flagships like the ones from OnePlus, Realme and Xiaomi. The cheapest flagship from OnePlus to be released last year was priced Rs 37,999 and Rs 39,999 for 128GB and 256GB models, respectively. Apple could finally have an answer to the changing trends in the flagship race.

iPhone 9: Rumoured features

In order to accommodate a budget-friendly price tag, Apple could cut some corners. But that doesn't mean the iPhone 9 won't be seen as an inferior smartphone compared to its Android rivals.

iPhone 9 could borrow some design cues from an older iPhone, presumably the iPhone 7. We could see a 4.7-inch display with Touch ID Home button underneath. Apple could also settle for a single-lens camera at the back, featuring the 12MP lens.

But Apple could surpass its rivals by integrating iPhone 9 with its A13 Bionic chip, which also powers the latest iPhone 11 series. The fact that Apple could offer the most powerful processing chip in smartphone under Rs 30,000 makes iPhone 9 compelling enough to gain an edge over rivals.

Seeing how the flagship iPhone prices are touching the skies, a budget-friendly iPhone could actually do Apple a lot of good. The iPhone 9 could be an instant hit and a hot seller in India and give consumers a chance to taste Apple's ecosystem without having to shell out a lot. Eventually, Apple could compel those users into spending more for an even more premium experience through its flagship series.