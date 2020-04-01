Upon his discharge on March 23, Venkat Raghava said that the text messages from his wife has helped him a lot to retain self-confidence and mentally prepared himself to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Raghava was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) on March 9 in Bengaluru.

Venkat thanks his spiritual guru

Further, Venkat also thanked his spiritual guru for the motivation for survival tactics. The 50-year-old Venkat suggests focusing on the mental health aspect of combating the illness.

Venkat returned from the US via London and was tested coronavirus positive on March 9. Immediately, he was admitted to the RGICD in Bengaluru. However, on March 23, Venkat tested negative twice. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) protocol, he was allowed to return home.

After discharged from the hospital, Venkat said: "My wife wrote to me I don't want to lose you. I don't want to be alone and I want you back. These are the things that kept me going."

Venkat fought against Covid-19 for two weeks at the hospital and now is enjoying with the family at his home, of course in a lockdown state.

A strong mind, the most essential



Venkat further added that during the isolation period, one has to prepare himself to survive on his own. At this time, your mindset is the most important part.

There was a consistent fever, but that may not kill you. What is more important is that mental preparedness for isolation and you need to call for help as and when required.

The isolation wards wouldn't be like regular hospital wards. You will not have anybody near you. Thankfully your phone is the only saviour. You can communicate with anyone through the phone whenever you feel alone and helpless state or insecure.

And once panic kicks in, you yourself speculate about what will happen to you. And this is when people slip and I was at that point of slipping myself."

Venkat is thankful to his wife, who has always kept him on the confident mode in addition to his spiritual guru whom he follows. Mostly, text messages from my wife were saviours during the isolation period, maintained Venkat.