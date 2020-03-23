Due to the widespread of novel coronavirus in India, various states including Karnataka have ordered a lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Except for the essential services such as hospitals, medicals, grocery shops, etc, the center has imposed a ban on commercial activities in nine districts including Bengaluru. Intensifying the efforts to contain coronavirus further, the Department of Health and Social Welfare has now extended the shut order on all liquor shops in Karnataka till March 31 with certain exceptions.

It had earlier been ordered that all liquor shops be shut between March 14 and 21, but the extension comes in wake of coronavirus concerns. The commissioner of the Karnataka Excise Department announced that except CAL-2 and CAL-1 (C) [MSIL outlets], all other liquor shops, wine tourine, pubs and microbreweries are ordered to be shut down till midnight of March 31.

In addition, the owners of CAL-2 and CAL-1 (C) [MSIL outlets] are ordered to follow the timings strictly and also ensure the outlets are not crowded. Also, CAL-5 (occasional liquor license) won't be issued until March 31.

Lockdown in effect

As per the state government order, buses, trains, and metros will not operate during the lockdown. The government has also stopped all AC bus services across Karnataka until the end of the month. Just a day after the Janata Curfew followed by a 3-hour Section 144 imposition, the coronavirus cases continue to pour in, taking the toll to 23.

The lockdown is an essential move to keep people indoors and avoid physical interactions to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has already affected lakhs and claimed thousands of lives around the world.