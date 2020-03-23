Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appealed to the countrymen to take the lockdown seriously and protect their families along with them. Modi also requested the state governments to strictly follow the rules and regulations.

In a tweet, PM Modi appealed to the people to save their family members and themselves by strictly adhering to the directions being given by the State and Central Governments.

The Prime Minister tweeted: "Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request the state governments to follow the rules and Get the laws done".

Janata Curfew

The Prime Minister, in an address to the nation on Thursday, had appealed to the people across the country to enforce Janata Curfew between 7 am to 9 pm.

On Sunday in view of the spread of coronavirus that has left 13,049 deaths across the globe and over 3.7 lakh affected people. At least seven deaths have been reported from India and the number of confirmed cases is 360.

In his address, the Prime Minister had also called upon the people to clap or beat utensils for five minutes at 5 pm on Sunday to thank people including sanitation employees, medical professionals, delivery boys, those deputed at train, airports and transportation department and many more who are serving people without caring for their own comfort and safety to contain the spread of novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

Twitter

Appreciating people's support to his Janata Curfew call and action of praise to thank sanitisation employees and others working round the clock in the country to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus disease, the Prime Minister said: "It is the sound of thanks, but also the beginning of victory in a long battle.

"Let us, with this determination, tie ourselves in social distancing for a long battle with this restraint."

Using the hashtag Janata Curfew, the Prime Minister said: "The country thanked each person who led the fight against the coronavirus. Many thanks to the countrymen ... #JantaCurfew."

The Prime Minister's latest appeal came after a decision was taken by the government that only essential services will be allowed in 80 districts across 22 states and Union Territories in India against the backdrop of the spread of COVID-19 cases.