After the novel coronavirus or Covid-19 claimed four lives in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed Janata Curfew, urging citizens across India to stay indoors till 9 pm on Sunday, March 22. The 14-hour long curfew is observed today to limit the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic in the country, where more than 300 people have so far been found to have contracted the deadly virus.

In an address to the nation last week, PM Modi asked everyone to stay indoors from 0130 GMT to 1530 GMT - a move that he said would be a crucial test for a nation to assess its abilities to fight Covid-19. Taking to Twitter earlier, PM Modi said, "Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against the COVID-19 menace." "The steps we take now will help in the times to come," read Modi's tweet.

