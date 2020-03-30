Trying out all the possible ways to stop the public movement during the national lockdown, the Karnataka police try another way to improve public awareness.

While in Chennai we saw a cop wearing a coronavirus helmet to advocate the people of the danger of stepping out of their homes, the chance is now taken by the Karnataka cops.

The coronavirus rangoli

In the latest viral tweet, a cop by the name of Dayananda Shegunasi was seen drawing coronavirus rangolis with white chalk on a road in Belgaum to make passersby aware of the dangers of the virus. "Corona Danger - Stay away from me", he wrote, along with an image of a mean-looking representation of the virus itself, replete with a desi tilak (sacred forehead mark).

Shared on Twitter by news agency ANI, the images have been going viral for all the right reasons.

To curb the number of law-breakers

Even as the national lockdown announcement by the Prime Minister hits the first of its three weeks period, most of the cities as well as villages report people not abiding by the rules. The police and other government officials work assiduous to make the public aware of the intense danger and threat of the hour.

Numerous cases are reported across the states over the law breakers.

Cops with innovative ideas

Shegunasi was not the only cop in the last few days to have gone viral for his creative efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and enforce the 21-day total lockdown which was implemented on March 24 midnight to curb the spread of coronavirus in India.

From rehashing popular songs to painting coronavirus graffiti on city walls, and posing themselves in comic roles, the cops have been jointly trying out all the possible ways to curb any further mass movement.

All these efforts of the cops have earned praise, especially over the social media. However, at the same time, the efforts have been marred by the increasing reports and videos of police brutality on the law breakers across the country since the coronavirus lockdown.