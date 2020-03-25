The Delhi Police has taken the internet by storm on March 24, with their hilarious tweet over the national lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Twitter, Delhi Police has been quite active and is also answering queries that users are posting with respect to the lockdown.

By Tuesday, unfortunately, the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in India has reached 10 in India. In this light, the Delhi cops have taken to Twitter to host a special Q&A session in order to spread awareness about the contagion and answer any questions that netizens may have about the viral outbreak.

In this session, the police force ensures that all the questions are left answered well.

The witty Q&A goes viral

However, quite different from the other questions received till then, the Delhi police Twitter account received a humorous doubt from a user named Deepak Pyal.

The question has become the cynosure of the Twitter account now.

Pyal asked the cops if he could visit his friend's house for some important work, which is just 2 km away from his place. Delhi police replied to that, 'If you are a true friend, stay at home. Video call instead. #StayHomeSaveLives.'

The well-marked response is getting a lot of reactions from Tweeples who are applauding Delhi police's wit in times of crisis.

India under lockdown

After the Prime Minister's recent address to his people on Tuesday night, all the states and union territories in India are observing a full lockdown, although the essential services are exempted. Surveillance and contact tracing are made much stricter to ensure that all citizens remain safe at their homes.