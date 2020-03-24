Live

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday, March 24, at 8 pm for the second time on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 500 people in India. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "I will address the nation at 8 pm today on vital aspects relating to the scourge of the pandemic COVID-19."

Earlier on March 19, PM Narendra Modi had addressed the nation when he called for a "Janata Curfew" on efforts to combat the deadly virus.

The dreaded coronavirus has claimed its eleventh victim in India today. Almost all of India has come under complete lockdown, with states like Delhi and Punjab imposing a curfew.

