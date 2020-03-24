Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday, March 24, at 8 pm for the second time on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 500 people in India. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "I will address the nation at 8 pm today on vital aspects relating to the scourge of the pandemic COVID-19."
Earlier on March 19, PM Narendra Modi had addressed the nation when he called for a "Janata Curfew" on efforts to combat the deadly virus.
The dreaded coronavirus has claimed its eleventh victim in India today. Almost all of India has come under complete lockdown, with states like Delhi and Punjab imposing a curfew.
Live Updates
Every state, every district, every village to be locked down
Narendra Modi has just announced a three-week, nationwide lockdown in India. A country of over 1.3 billion people, will be completely shutting down in order to fight the deadly virus.
Complete lockdown for 3 weeks: PM Modi
PM Modi said that the nationwide lockdown will be imposed for three weeks. "The coming 21 days are very important to us. According to medical experts, 21 days time is very important to break the coronavirus infection cycle," PM Modi said.
1.3 billion Indians under lockdown, says PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi said: "From midnight 12 am in the entire country, India will be under complete lockdown for 21 days. This is to save the country and to save you. You will not be allowed to get out of your home. This is curfew. It is strict. This is absolutely necessary to save lives."
PM Narendra Modi annouces complete lockdown
Complete lockdown announced in India in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Indians contributed for making Janta curfew a success: PM Modi
Soon after the dreaded coronavirus claimed its eleventh victim in India today, PM Modi addressed the nation saying, "The one-day JantaCurfew showed how we Indians come together and fight against any trouble which comes before the country and the mankind."